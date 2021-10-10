Zimbabwe vs Ghana prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Zimbabwe will host Ghana at the National Sports Stadium in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The visitors secured a 3-1 victory in the first leg on Saturday, with Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey and Mohamed Kudus all hitting the target for the west Africans.

The victory helped Ghana maintain second spot in Group G, having picked up six points from three matches.

Zimbabwe sit bottom of the standings on just one point and need a victory on home turf to retain their slim chances of progressing to the next round of the qualifiers.

Zimbabwe vs Ghana Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on seven occasions in the past and Ghana have a better record with four wins to their name.

Two previous matches ended in a share of the spoils while the hosts were victorious on just one occasion.

Their most recent meeting came in the first leg of their double-header on Saturday when two second-half goals gave Ghana a 3-1 'home' victory in South Africa.

The hosts are currently on an eight-game winless run and anything other than a win could see them eliminated from the running to qualify for Qatar 2022. Ghana have won two of their last five matches.

Zimbabwe form guide: L-L-D-L-L

Ghana form guide: W-L-W-D-L

Zimbabwe vs Ghana Team News

Zimbabwe

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the Warriors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Ghana

Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus are all part of the star-studded Ghanaian squad that will travel to Harare. Jordan Ayew could get another chance to end his long goal drought as the focal point of the attack.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Zimbabwe vs Ghana Predicted XI

Zimbabwe Predicted XI (3-5-2): Washington Arubi (GK); Jordan Zemura, Tendayi Darikwa, Onismor Bhasera; Knowledge Musona, Marvelous Nakamba, Thabani Kamusoko, Kelvin Madzongwe, Perfect Chikwende; Knox Mutizwa, Marshall Munetsi

Ghana Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jojo Wollacott (GK); Baba Rahman, Jonathan Mensah, Alexander Djiku, Daniel Amartey; Iddrisu Baba, Thomas Partey; Isshaku Yaw, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew; Jordan Ayew

Zimbabwe vs Ghana Prediction

Ghana need all three points to keep pace with table-toppers South Africa in the race for qualification and they are likely to go all out for another win against Zimbabwe.

The Black Stars have been rejuvenated following the re-appointment of Milovan Rajevac and the Serbian manager will be hoping to reenact his heroics in 2010. Despite their recent struggles, Zimbabwe are capable of causing an upset on home turf, evidenced by their performance in the first leg.

However, we are backing the visitors to secure victory with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Zimbabwe 1-2 Ghana

Edited by Peter P