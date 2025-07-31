Zimbru vs Astana Prediction and Betting Tips | July 31st 2025

Zimbru and Astana return to action in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers when they lock horns on Thursday. With both sides playing out a stalemate in last week’s reverse leg, a place in the third qualifying round remains up for the taking and we anticipate a thrilling showdown at the Zimbru Stadium.

Zimbru maintained their new-found form in the Moldovan Super Liga as they picked up a 3-2 victory over Sheriff Tiraspol at the Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena last Sunday.

Oleg Kubarev’s side have now gone unbeaten in five straight games across all competitions, claiming three wins and two draws, since kicking off the new league campaign with successive victories over Milsami and Petrocub in June.

Zimbru now return to action in the Conference League qualifiers, where they were held to a 1-1 draw by Astana in the first leg of their second qualifying round clash last Thursday.

Astana needed a 56th-minute strike from Bosnian international Ivan Basic to cancel out Guy Dahan’s first-half effort and set up a pivotal second-leg clash at Astana Arena.

Prior to that, the Kazakhstan outfit saw their seven-game unbeaten run come to an end on July 13, when they were beaten 1-0 by Ordabasy, five days before bouncing back in an emphatic 7-0 victory over FC Turan.

Having finished second in the Premier League table last season, Astana will be determined to clinch the crown this term as they sit level on 40 points with Kairat Almaty at the top of the table.

Zimbru vs Astana Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between Zimbru and Astana, with their first encounter coming in last week’s reverse leg when they played out a 1-1 draw.

Astana are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 games, picking up seven wins and two draws since May’s penalty-shootout loss against Zhenys in the Kazakhstan Cup quarter-finals.

Zimbru have lost just one of their most recent seven home matches in all competitions, picking up five wins and one draw since late March.

Astana have won all but one of their last five away games, with the 1-0 defeat against Ordabasy on July 13 being the exception.

Zimbru vs Astana Prediction

With European football on the line on Thursday, we expect Zimbru and Astana to go all out at the Zimbru Stadium as they look to continue their qualifying journey. Kubarev’s men did well to hold Astana to a share of the spoils in the first leg, but we predict the Kazakhstan outfit will show their upper hand here and come out on top.

Prediction: Zimbru 1-2 Astana

Zimbru vs Astana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Astana to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of Zimbru's last eight matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of the hosts’ last eight outings)

