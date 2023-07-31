Zimbru vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | August 1st 2023

Zimbru Chisinau will welcome Fenerbahce to Stadionul Zimbru for the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying tie on Tuesday.

The visitors hold the advantage in the tie, having claimed a comfortable 5-0 victory in the first leg in Turkey last week. Edin Dzeko scored one goal and provided two assists to inspire the rout.

Zimbru booked their spot at this stage courtesy of their 2-1 aggregate victory over La Florita in the first round of the qualifiers. Both sides shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in the first leg, while Zimbru claimed a narrow 1-0 home win in the second leg.

Fenerbahce received a bye to this stage of the qualifiers. The winner of this tie will face Differdange or Maribor in the third round of the qualifiers.

Zimbru vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Zimbru have won just one of their last seven competitive games.

Fenerbahce have lost just one of their last seven competitive away games.

Fenerbahce's last five competitive games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Zimbru have won just two of their last eight competitive games at home.

Zimbru have never made it to the group stage of any European club competition.

Zimbru vs Fenerbahce Prediction

Fenerbahce took a huge step towards the next round of the Conference League qualifiers following their five-goal lead in the tie. The Turks will be looking to complete the job in Moldova to proceed to the third round of the qualifiers.

Zimbru had a difficult enough job before a ball was kicked in the tie and their job has gotten exponentially more difficult. They need to score six unanswered goals to overturn the deficit and the chances of that happening are next to none.

There is a huge gulf in quality between the two sides, with Fenerbahce regulars on the European scene, while Zimbru have never made it to the group stage on the continent. We are backing the visitors to claim a routine win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Zimbru 0-2 Fenerbahce

Zimbru vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No (Fenerbahce's last five competitive games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net).

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Fenerbahce to score over 1.5 goals