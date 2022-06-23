Zinedine Zidane: 5 greatest quotes on the French legend by Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe, and more

No conversation about football’s greatest players is ever complete without paying an ode to the mercurial magician, Zinedine Zidane. The Frenchman has impacted the sport in a manner very few have, thriving both as a player and a manager.

In his playing career, Zidane won every single accolade imaginable. He won two Serie A titles with Juventus, a La Liga title and a Champions League trophy with Real Madrid, and of course, the 1998 World Cup and the 2000 Euros with France.

For his exploits, he deservedly won the most prestigious individual honors, securing the 1998 Ballon d’Or and three 'FIFA Best Men’s Player' awards.

As a manager, too, he has enjoyed unabashed success. Between 2016 and 2018, he guided Real Madrid to three consecutive Champions League triumphs and a La Liga title, amongst other honors. He returned to the Santiago Bernabeu again in 2019, guiding them to another league title the following season (2019-20).

A genius of such magnitude is understandably loved by millions of football fans across the globe, including some of the most sought-after players in the world.

On the occasion of his 50th birthday (June 23), we will take a look at some instances of renowned superstars showering their praises on the maestro.

Now, without further ado, let’s check out the five greatest quotes on the French maverick by famous footballers.

#5 Wayne Rooney

England and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney squared off against Zinedine Zidane’s France in Euro 2004 in a highly-anticipated Group B encounter.

Frank Lampard did justice to David Beckham’s impeccable delivery in the first half, giving England a 1-0 lead. The Three Lions looked on course for an important win, but a Zidane masterclass in second-half injury time stopped them in their tracks.

The former Real Madrid man scored a stunning free-kick to restore parity in the first minute of added time. Three minutes later, David James fouled Thierry Henry inside the box, allowing Zidane to take the resulting penalty and secure a 2-1 win for Les Bleus.

Rooney, who was subbed off in the match, heaped praise on Zidane for his heroics.

The Englishman said (via FootieCentral):

"I was lucky enough to play against him at Euro 2004 and I remember when we were lining up in the tunnel looking over at him and thinking ‘wow.’ It was mad. I remember the game well. We’d gone 1-0 up and done pretty well, but ended up conceding two in the dying seconds, both of which Zidane scored.

"The first was a free-kick – I remember being sat on the bench [after being substituted] at the time thinking he was going to score when he was lining it up. I just had a feeling about it. France then got a penalty in injury time and he held his nerve to put it away. Those kinds of moments are what set the top players apart from the rest."

#4 Kylian Mbappe

Austria v France: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 1

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has always had a special admiration for his compatriot Zidane.

So, when he got the opportunity to meet him ahead of his 14th birthday, the then-teenager simply did not know how to contain his excitement.

🗣 Mbappe: "As a child, my idol was Zidane. If you're a boy and you're French, your idol is Zidane.



"After that, it was Cristiano Ronaldo, then Brazilian Ronaldo for the way he played.



"I want to leave that sort of a mark with my values - a message in the history of football."

The then-Real Madrid sporting director came to the training center to greet Mbappe and offered to drive him over to the training center in his car.

The PSG forward thought it was a dream, admitting that he could not believe that he had such an invaluable moment with his idol.

Mbappe shared in the Players Tribune (via Managing Madrid):

“Then, right before my 14th birthday, I got an incredible surprise. My father received a call from someone at Real Madrid, inviting me to come to Spain for a training session over the holiday break. It was a shock, because they actually told my father, “Zidane would like to see your son.” At the time, Zizou was the sporting director. Of course, I was over the moon. I was desperate to go.

“I will never forget the moment that we arrived at the training center from the airport. Zidane met us in the parking lot by his car, and it was a really nice car, of course. We said hello, and then he offered to drive me over to the field for training. He was pointing at the front seat, like, “Go on, get in.”

Mbappe continued:

“But I just froze and I asked,“Should I take off my shoes?” Hahaha! I don’t know why I said that. But it was Zizou’s car! He thought that was really funny. He said, “Of course not, come on, get in.

“He drove me to the training pitch, and I was just thinking to myself, I am in Zizou’s car. I am Kylian from Bondy. This is not real. I must still be sleeping on the airplane. Sometimes, even when you are really living something, it feels like a dream.”

#3 Karim Benzema

Getafe CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

At the end of the 2020-21 campaign, Zidane tendered his second resignation as Real Madrid manager.

Karim Benzema, who shares a close relationship with Zidane, was left disappointed with his compatriot's decision.

Speaking at a press conference (via the Daily Mail), Benzema heaped praise on the 50-year-old, hailing his as the “perfect man.”

“Zizou has always been behind me, supported, and helped to reach this level. I will thank him every day. Of course I am disappointed that he is leaving Real, because he is a great manager and has won a lot of trophies.

“On a human level, he is the perfect man. I would say the word magnificent even to describe it. But that's how it is, and life goes on.”

Benzema, who is the favorite to win the Ballon d’Or in 2022, took part in 217 games under the former Los Blancos coach, recording 108 goals and 49 assists.

The France international won two league titles and three Champions League titles under the tactician.

#2 Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi in action in Espanyol v Barcelona - La Liga

Arguably the greatest player in the history of the sport, Lionel Messi does not generally ask for a shirt.

The Argentine admittedly only swaps shirts with his countrymen, not opting to instigate a jersey change with the rest of his opponents, irrespective of their stature.

In his early days, however, he made an exception to the rule, with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner admitting that he asked Zidane for his shirt after an El Clasico.

Speaking to TyC Sport (via Daily Star), the 34-year-old said:

“I don't ask for shirts, I usually swap them, but I asked Zidane once. If there is an Argentine I swap it with him, but, unless someone asks me, I'm not asking anyone.”

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

Managing five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is no mean feat. Not only does the manager need to create an all-conquering winning machine, but he must also find a way to make the Portuguese feel valued. The great Zinedine Zidane excelled on both fronts.

Ronaldo, who left Real Madrid for Juventus in 2018, hailed the former France international for making him feel important.

In a 2019 interview with DAZN (via the Bleacher Report), the 37-year-old said:

“The confidence that a player needs doesn't only come from himself but also from the players around him and the coach. You need to feel like you are an important part of the group and Zidane made me feel special.

“He helped me a lot. I already had a lot of respect for him but working with him made me admire him more. That's because of what he's like as a person, how he talks, how he led the team and how he treated me.”

Zidane managed Ronaldo in 114 games across competitions, with the forward bagging 112 goals and providing 30 assists.

He won three Champions League trophies and a La Liga title, amongst other honors, under Zidane.

