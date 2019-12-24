Zinedine Zidane claims no new striker in January, Manchester United could move for Christian Eriksen and more: Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup, 24th December 2019

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Real Madrid transfer news roundup.

Recently, Los Blancos' league form has dipped and they have now drawn three consecutive La Liga games. As the winter transfer window approaches, it implies that Zinedine Zidane has to consider which are the areas where he needs reinforcements in order to boost the team's performance.

On that note, here are the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding the club.

Zinedine Zidane rejects the idea of signing a forward

Real Madrid CF v Athletic Club - La Liga

According to AS, Real Madrid's manager has dismissed the notion of signing a new forward in the upcoming transfer window. Amid goalscoring issues, Los Blancos have failed to score in two consecutive games and they have netted far fewer goals (33) than league leaders Barcelona (47).

During the recent draw with Athletic Bilbao, the home team had 20 shots with eight of them on target. However, Zidane's men failed to convert any of them and fell short of expectations.

In an interview, the 47-year-old was asked about the possibility of bringing in a striker but he replied:

"No. Absolutely not, I don't see the need to sign a striker."

Manchester United could launch a bid for Real Madrid target Christian Eriksen

Bayern Muenchen v Tottenham Hotspur: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Unwilling to sign a contract extension with Tottenham, Christian Eriksen will be allowed to speak to European clubs this January. Last summer, Los Blancos had attempted to sign the Denmark international but were put off by his huge price tag. Now, the Red Devils have also entered the race to sign Eriksen and they could offer a cut-price deal for the 27-year-old in January.

This season, the midfielder has started from the bench far more often than before and the arrival of Jose Mourinho in late November has not changed the situation.

If Manchester United do make a move for Eriksen, Zidane could miss out the chance on signing the talented midfielder.

Lille's Boubakary Soumare prefers playing in England

Lille are hoping to address concerns about his future in January

A couple of European clubs such as Napoli, Real Madrid and Tottenham are monitoring the progress of Soumare. The 20-year-old currently plays for Lille in Ligue 1 and has played in almost every league game this season.

According to L'Equipe via GFFN, the youngster could cost clubs €50-60 million including bonuses. Although Los Blancos are keen on Soumare, the France U21 player's favoured destination is rumoured to be England and his first choice is to sign for the Red Devils.

The report also claims that his future will be Lille's main agenda in the January transfer window.

