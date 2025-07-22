Zira FK vs Hajduk Split Prediction and Betting Tips | July 23rd 2025

Zira FK and Hajduk Split get their UEFA Conference League campaign underway when they square off at the Bakcell Arena on Wednesday. Following their break from competitive football, both sides will look to kick off the new campaign on a high and place one foot in the third qualifying round.

For the second consecutive season, Zira FK finished runners-up in the Azerbaijan Premier League as they picked up 74 points from 36 games to finish 15 points off champions Qarabag.

Formed in 2014, the Baku-based club won 23 league matches last season, seven more than their total tally from the 2023-24 campaign, indicating an upward trajectory under head coach Rashad Sadyqov as they aim for a first-ever league title.

Zira FK head into the new season off the back of just one friendly outing, which came on June 30, when they fell to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Azerbaijan champions Qarabag.

Elsewhere, Hajduk Split saw their 100% record in pre-season come to an end in the final warm-up game as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Austrian powerhouse LASK last Friday.

Before that, Gonzalo Garcia’s men were on a run of six back-to-back victories across all competitions, including consecutive wins over Rijeka and Sibenik in the final two games of the 2024-25 Croatian HNL campaign.

Despite their solid end to the campaign, Hajduk Split narrowly missed out on the league title by just two points as they finished third in the table with 63 points from 36 matches to secure a Conference League qualifying berth.

Zira FK vs Hajduk Split Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Zira and Hajduk Split, and both sides will be looking to begin their head-to-head record on a positive note.

Zira have won all but one of their last seven competitive games, with a 1-1 draw against Sabah FK on May 17 being the only exception.

Hajduk Split are unbeaten in seven of their last eight matches across all competitions, picking up six wins and one draw since early May.

Zira have lost just one of their most recent seven competitive home games while picking up five wins and one draw since the third week of February.

Zira FK vs Hajduk Split Prediction

Zira FK and Hajduk Split will be looking to get an early march on in this tie and we expect both sides to go all out at the Bakcell Arena.

The Croatian outfit are favourites on paper, but we are backing Sadyqov’s men to do just enough to force a share of the spoils, leaving all to play for in the return leg.

Prediction: Zira FK 1-1 Hajduk Split

Zira FK vs Hajduk Split Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in six of Zira’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than three goals scored in five of the hosts’ last six games)

