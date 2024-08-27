Zira vs Omonia Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29th 2024

Zira and Omonia will square off in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League Playoff tie on Thursday. The visitors hold a comfortable lead in the tie, having claimed a 6-0 home win in the first leg in Cyprus last week.

Zira followed up their continental bashing with a shock 1-0 at home to Shamakhi in the Azerbaijani Premier League over the weekend. Leroy-Jacques Mickels 16th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Omonia, meanwhile, claimed a 3-0 home win over Achnas in their opening game of the Cypriot Cyta Championship. Charalampos Charalampous broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute while Saidou Alioum stepped off the bench and added a second-half brace to inspire the victory.

Trending

The Shamrock will turn their focus to the continent as they look to consolidate their six-goal advantage. The winner of this tie will advance to the league phase of the Conference League while the losers are eliminated from continental football.

Zira vs Omonia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's first leg was the maiden meeting between the two sides.

Omonia have won all five games they have played in the Conference League this season, scoring 14 goals and conceding two.

Zira have never made it to the main stage of a UEFA club competition.

Omonia have won eight of their historical nine qualification games in the Conference League.

Zira's first leg loss ended their six-game unbeaten streak across competitions.

No side have ever overturned a six-goal first-leg deficit in UEFA club competition history.

Zira vs Omonia Prediction

Zira have defied expectations to get this far on the continent. However, barring an unlikely sporting miracle, their European sojourn is set to come to an end. They did not have an ideal preparation for this game as they suffered a shock home defeat in the league over the weekend, perhaps still shell-shocked at the walloping they received at the New GSP Stadium.

Omonia, for their part, have made light work of their Conference League qualification so far. They breezed through the previous two qualification rounds and their curtain-raiser in the Cypriot league means they have won all six games they have played this season.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Zira 1-2 Omonia

Zira vs Omonia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Omonia to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback