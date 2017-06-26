Reports: Zlatan Ibrahimovic offered contract by La Liga giants

The Swedish striker is unlikely to be offered a new contract by Manchester United.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Manchester United career has come to an end

What’s the story?

Atletico Madrid want to sign former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, according to a report in Spanish news outlet, AS. The Swedish striker is not likely to be fit until January 2018, and with Atletico Madrid banned by FIFA from registering players until 2018, the move could be a case of perfect timing, as Diego Simeone has greenlit a high salary offer to tempt Zlatan into signing for the Rojiblancos.

Also Read: 5 possible destinations for Zlatan Ibrahimovic after being released by Manchester United

Previously...

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's name featured prominently when the Premier League published the list of players released by clubs after the season ended. The Swede suffered a devastating injury that ruled him out of United’s final 10 games of the season, and he is currently undergoing recovery. His agent, Mino Raiola, has revealed that Zlatan has received multiple offers, saying, “Ibra is fine, he's received so many offers, from the US and beyond. He's certainly not going to Napoli. Milan haven't asked me about him. With Galliani, he'd already be there.”

Also Read: What next for Zlatan Ibrahimovic?

The heart of the matter

With Manchester United reportedly reluctant to offer Zlatan a new deal until he proves that he has recovered from his injury, the Swede is considering signing a deal this summer itself, so as to guarantee his future.

Also Read: Loyalty is overrated as footballers are victims of football hypocrisy

According to reports in Spain, Real Madrid were interested in signing Ibrahimovic after being resigned to losing Alvaro Morata, but the Swede’s demands of a €10 million salary have put off Los Blancos, who are amassing the money to sign Kylian Mbappe.

Atletico Madrid have no such qualms, especially after Diego Simeone recalled the impact of Christian Vieiri in 1997/98, where he scored 24 goals in 24 games in his only season at the club. With the La Liga giants resigned to losing Antoine Griezmann later, they are hopeful that the signature of Zlatan Ibrahimovic could tide them over in the short term.

Video

Author’s Take

Zlatan will be fit only in January – Atletico can only sign players from January – the move seems tailor-made at first glance. The Swede’s style of play might work wonders for Atletico who’ve always thrived with a tall striker up front. As the Rojiblancos are unlikely to sign Diego Costa since it is a World Cup year and they can register him only in January, Ibrahimovic would represent the next best option. Not to mention the star appeal the forward would bring. As for Zlatan, Atletico represents a chance at the UEFA Champions League and a high salary – the exact requirements.