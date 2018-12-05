Zlatan Ibrahimovic puts together an unbeatable dream team, omits CR7

Sachin Arora FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.19K // 05 Dec 2018, 16:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Orlando City SC v Los Angeles Galaxy

The 37 years old ace Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of the most decorated footballers in the history of the game in the top leagues throughout the world; Premier League, Ligue 1, Serie A or La Liga. He recently picked his all-time Dream XI that he disclosed to his fans with the help of an Instagram post and interestingly he picked himself along with his rival Lionel Messi but omitted Cristiano Ronaldo from the side.

He picked himself at the front position in the forward column of the team while Messi and Ronaldinho are present to back him from behind as the other two attackers. Zlatan has played with both of them during his time with Barcelona and Milan along with Messi and Ronaldinho respectively.

In the midfield column of the lineup, he chose the trio of Patrick Vieira, Xavi, and Pavel Nedved who will be guarded by the four defenders Lilian Thuram, Thiago Silva, Alessandro Nesta, and Maxwell. Gianluigi Buffon will command the job with the gloves.

Julio Cesar, Andres Iniesta, Fabio Cannavaro, Gennaro Gattuso, and Clarence Seedorf were also mentioned in the side that can be used as the reserves. But the name that was not present in this list was of Cristiano Ronaldo who is regarded as one of the greatest player of all time.

His Dream XI majorly consisted of the names of the players who played with him majorly for AC Milan, Juventus and PSG. He shared this team via his Instagram handle with a post whose captain read as "In I Am Football I present my dream team. I also put in 50 pages with complete statistics and fun facts from my career, like how many goals I have done with my right foot and how many minutes I played with Inter. It will give you something to talk about this Christmas."

Advertisement