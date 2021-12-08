Zorya Luhansk vs Bodo/Glimt prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Zorya Luhansk host Bodo/Glimt at the Slavutych-Arena on Thursday in their final group stage encounter of the Europa Conference League.
With only six points from five games, the Muzhyky have already been eliminated from the competition.
They trail Bodo/Glimt by five points and AS Roma by four, but Viktor Skrypnyk's side will be hoping to bow out on a high.
Bodo/Glimt, meanwhile, have surpassed all expectations in the campaign and are now aiming to secure a last-16 berth over Jose Mourinho's troops.
They only have to equal or better the Serie A outfit's result in the other game against CSKA Sofia.
Zorya Luhansk vs Bodo/Glimt Head-To-Head
The September reverse between the sides was their first-ever clash in Europe.
The Norwegian outfit secured a comfortable 3-1 victory at home on the opening matchday courtesy of three second-half goals.
Artem Hromov pulled one back for the visitors in stoppage-time.
Zorya Luhansk Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-W
Bodo/Glimt Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-D
Zorya Luhansk vs Bodo/Glimt Team News
Zorya Luhansk
Mykyta Shevchenko is a long-term absentee with a hamstring injury and will remain sidelined on Thursday.
The side's top-scorer Allahyar Sayyadmanesh was missing in action at the weekend but will return to lead the line in this clash.
Injured: Mykyta Shevchenko
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Bodo/Glimt
The Lightnings have a clean bill of health coming into Thursday's encounter.
Despite a draw at the weekend, manager Kjetil Knutsen is unlikely to make too many changes to his starting XI.
Top-scorer Eric Botheim, who already has 20 goals for the season, couldn't find the target in the last match and will look to get on the scoresheet on Thursday.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Zorya Luhansk vs Bodo/Glimt Predicted XI
Zorya Luhansk (4-3-3): Dmytro Matsapura; Denys Favorov, Maksym Imerekov, Vitaliy Vernydub, Juninho; Vladyslav Kabayev, Lovro Cvek, Serhiy Buletsa; Shahab Zahedi, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Artem Hromov.
Bodo/Glimt (4-3-3): Nikita Khaykin; Alfons Sampsted, Brede Moe, Marius Lode, Morten Konradsen; Ulrik Saltnes, Patrick Berg, Hugo Vetlesen; Ola Solbakken, Erik Botheim, Amahl Pellegrino.
Zorya Luhansk vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction
This will be an interesting affair as both sides have a good attacking arsenal that can hurt each other.
Even though the home side do not have a qualification objective, they aren't likely to go down without a fight.
We're predicting a high-scoring draw.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Prediction: Zorya Luhansk 2-2 Bodo/Glimt