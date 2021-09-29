Zorya vs AS Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Looking to make it two wins from two games in Group C of the UEFA Europa Conference League, AS Roma take a trip to Slavutych-Arena to face Zorya Luhansk on Thursday.

The visitors, meanwhile, head into the game on a run of two straight wins and will be looking to carry on the momentum and pick up their first win of the tournament.

Zorya made it two wins on the bounce last Sunday when they claimed a thrilling 4-0 victory away to SC Dnipro-1 in round nine of the Ukrainian top-flight.

This followed a 3-0 win over Chornomorets Odesa on home turf to end their run of two winless games.

Viktor Skrypnyk’s side will now be looking to build on their recent wins and pick up their first group victory, having lost 3-1 against Bodo / Glimt in their group curtain-raiser.

Meanwhile, after a blistering start to the season, AS Roma appear to have run out of steam as they fell to a 3-2 defeat against Lazio last Sunday in Serie A.

It was the second defeat in three games for Jose Mourinho’s men, who picked up six consecutive wins from their first six games in all competitions.

AS Roma will now return to the Conference League, where they claimed a resounding 5-1 victory over 10-man CSKA Sofia in their Group C opener two weeks ago.

Zorya vs AS Roma Head-To-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two sides and they will be aiming to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Zorya Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-W

AS Roma Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-L

Zorya vs AS Roma Team News

Zorya

The hosts will take to the pitch without the services of goalkeeper Mykyta Shevchenko, who is nursing an injury.

Injured: Mykyta Shevchenko

Suspension: None

AS Roma

Italian international Leonardo Spinazzola remains the only injury concern for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Injured: Leonardo Spinazzola

Suspended: None

Zorya vs AS Roma Predicted XI

Zorya Predicted XI (4-4-2): Dmytro Matsapura; Juninho, Maksym Imerokov, Vitaliy Vernydub, Dmytro Khomchenovsky; Vladislav Kabaev, Yehor Nazaryna, Sergiy Buletsa, Vladyslav Kochergin; Oleksandr Gladky, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh

AS Roma Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio; Rick Karsdorp, Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez, Ricardo Califiori; Bryan Cristante, Jordan Veretout; Nicolo Zaniolo, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Carles Perez; Tammy Abraham

Zorya vs AS Roma Prediction

AS Roma might have suffered a slight dip in form in recent weeks, but they head into the game with a significantly superior squad. We predict they will bounce back from their loss to Lazio and claim their second win in Group C.

Prediction: Zorya 0-3 AS Roma

Edited by Peter P