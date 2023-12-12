Zorya vs Breidablik Prediction and Betting Tips | December 14th 2023

Zorya and Breidablik will battle for three points in a UEFA Europa Conference League clash on Thursday.

The 'hosts' are coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Kryvbas in the Ukrainian Premier League on Saturday. Oleg Kozhushko and Andriy Ponedelnik gave the home side a two-goal lead but Eduardo Guerrero halved the deficit in the 42nd minute while Arseniy Batagov drew the game level in the 78th minute.

Breidablik, meanwhile, have not been in action since falling to a 2-1 defeat at home to Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Conference League a fortnight ago. Dan Biton and Eran Zahavi scored either side of a Gisli Eyjolfsson goal to help the Israeli outfit leave with all three points. Zorya's last game on the continent came in a 4-1 defeat away to Gent.

The loss left them in third spot in Group B on four points. Breidablik are bottom of the table on zero points, making this a dead rubber.

Zorya vs Breidablik Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Zorya claimed a 1-0 away victory in the reverse fixture in October.

Breidablik have lost 10 of their last 11 games across competitions (one win).

Zorya are currently on a nine-game winless streak in all competitions (six losses), keeping just one clean sheet in the process.

Bredablik are one of just two sides in the Conference League entering the final round of group games without a point (alongside Cukaricki).

Zorya have conceded at least three goals in each of their last three Conference League games.

Seven of Zorya's last eight games in all competitions have produced three goals or more.

Zorya vs Breidablik Prediction

Zorya have had a campaign to forget and are currently embroiled in a relegation scrap domestically. They have been without a win since October and will be aiming to get back to winning ways against Group B's whipping boys.

Breidablik made history by becoming the first Icelandic side to compete in the group stage in Europe. However, the Blikar have had a baptism of fire at this level, losing all five games so far and conceding 14 goals in the process.

Both sides are out of form but we are backing Zorya to narrowly edge out the game with a slim margin.

Prediction: Zorya 1-0 Breidablik

Zorya vs Breidablik Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Zorya to win or draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals