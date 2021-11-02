Zorya vs CSKA Sofia prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Bottom two sides of Group C in the UEFA Europa Conference League square off at Slavutych Arena on Thursday as Zorya Luhansk host CSKA Sofia.

With just one win in three games, the Ukrainian side are in third place with three points, trailing Bodo/Glimt and Jose Mourinho-led AS Roma.

That victory came against Sofia in the reverse fixture last month.

Iranian international Allahyar Sayyadmanesh scored the only goal of the match in the 64th minute as Thibaut Vion was sent off for the hosts in stoppage-time.

That left the Bulgarian side at the bottom with just a point as another setback this week would virtually end their qualification hopes.

Zorya vs CSKA Sofia Head-To-Head

The upcoming clash will only be their third in history.

When the sides were drawn in the second-qualifying round of the 2019-20 Europa League, Zorya prevailed 2-1 on aggregate.

Last month, they won again, snatching a 1-0 victory in Sofia.

FC Zorya Luhansk @FCZoryaOfficial



zarya-lugansk.com/news_show.php?… Затверджено бригаду арбітрів та офіційних осіб, котра буде задіяна у матчі групового раунду Ліги Конференцій в котрому зустрінуться «Зоря» та ЦСКА. Затверджено бригаду арбітрів та офіційних осіб, котра буде задіяна у матчі групового раунду Ліги Конференцій в котрому зустрінуться «Зоря» та ЦСКА.zarya-lugansk.com/news_show.php?… https://t.co/YCkVacN0dS

Zorya Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

CSKA Sofia Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-W

Zorya vs CSKA Sofia Team News

Zorya

Vladyslav Kabaev remains on the sidelines following his foot injury in October. Goalkeeper Mykyta Shevchenko also misses due to a hamstring injury suffered in August.

Vitaly Vernydub has returned from injury, while Ahmed Alibekov finally made his long-awaited debut for the club.

He came off the bench in the second-half and even scored his debut goal in the 6-1 drubbing of Metalist 1925.

So manager Stoycho Mladenov might start him on Thursday.

Injured: Vladyslav Kabaev, Mykyta Shevchenko

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

CSKA Sofia

Menno Koch and Bismark Charles are on the sidelines for the game. Right-back Thibaut Vion is suspended from the clash for getting sent off in the reverse fixture.

Injured: Menno Koch, Bismark Charles

Suspended: Thibaut Vion

Unavailable: None

Zorya vs CSKA Sofia Predicted XI

Zorya (4-3-3): Dmytro Matsapura; Denys Favorov, Maksym Imerekov, Vitaliy Vernydub, Juninho; Denys Nagnoynyi, Ahmed Alibekov, Artem Gromov; Shahab Zahedi, Oleksandr Gladkyi, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh.

CSKA Sofia (4-2-3-1): Gustavo Busatto; Ivan Turitsov, Jurgen Mattheij, Thomas Lam, Karol Mets; Karlo Muhar, Amos Youga; Georgi Yomov, Graham Carey, Yanic Wildschut; Jordy Caicedo.

Zorya vs CSKA Sofia Prediction

Zorya are simply the better side on paper while their good run of form holds them in good stead too.

CSKA Sofia will once again look to make life difficult for them by running a taut ship but the home side must still be able to walk away with all three points.

Prediction: Zorya 2-1 CSKA Sofia

Edited by Shardul Sant