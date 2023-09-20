Zorya vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st September 2023

Zorya Luhansk host Gent at the Arena Lublin Stadium on Thursday for the first leg of their clash in the 2023-24 Europa Conference League group stages.

After missing out on European football last year, Zorya Luhansk have returned to the fray after finishing in third place in the Ukrainian Premier League last season.

The Muzhyky are now set to make their second appearance in the Conference League, having qualified for the group stages of the maiden edition in 2021.

Their form coming into the opening match, though, isn't great, with Luhansk in underwhelming form thus far. In the league, the Ukrainian side have won just once from their opening five games and lost thrice to reside in the bottom four places of the league table.

Gent will be encouraged to see this, especially since the Belgian side have been on a roll, going their first six games of the Belgian Pro League unbeaten, winning four.

With 14 points in the bag, the Buffalos are at the top of the league table, ahead of Anderlecht on goal difference, with the latter also having 14 points, albeit with a game more under their belt.

Zorya vs Gent Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first clash between Zorya Luhansk and Genk.

Gent have played Ukrainian sides eight times in the past, winning just once and losing on six occasions.

In six European qualifying matches this season, Gent lost just one, a 2-1 defeat by Polish side Pogon Szczecin, while winning five.

Gent's last five away games in Europe have seen them alternate between a win and a defeat.

After going seven away games in Europe without a win, Gent have won three of their last five.

Zorya Luhansk are unbeaten in their last four European games at home, winning three.

Zorya Luhansk have won just one of their last five official games.

Zorya vs Gent Prediction

Zorya Luhansk are a different beast at home and will give Gent a tough run for their money. But the Belgian side have more experience in these competitions and have started the new campaign on a bright note too.

It will be intense, with the sides playing out a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Zorya 2-2 Gent

Zorya vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes