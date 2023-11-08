Zorya vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9th 2023 

Zorya Luhansk will trade tackles with Maccabi Tel Aviv in a UEFA Europa Conference League clash at the Arena Lublin on Thursday (November 9th).

The 'hosts' are coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Veres Rivne in the Ukrainian Premier League over the weekend. They twice took the lead through Denis Nagnoynyi and Oleksandr Yatsyk but were pegged back on each occasion by Rivne.

Maccabi Tel Aviv, meanwhile, have not been in action since falling to a 2-0 defeat away to Gent in the Conference League at the start of October.

The loss left them in third spot in Group B on four points while Zorya are second on four points.

Both sides still have a game in hand after their scheduled matchday 3 clash three weeks ago was postponed owing to the ongoing conflict in Israel.

Zorya vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Maccabi Tel Aviv are winless in their last six games against Ukrainian opposition in Europe (four losses).

Zorya have managed just seven shots on target in the Conference League so far, a competition low.

Maccabi Tel Aviv's defeat to Gent ended their 14-game unbeaten start to the season in all competitions (11 wins).

Zorya have won just one of their six designated home games in all competitions this term (three losses).

Zorya have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last four competitive games.

Zorya vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Prediction

Zorya are seeking to qualify for the knockout rounds of a European club competition for the first time in their history. The Ukrainians have a one-point advantage in the table but have been plagued by defensive struggles of late.

Maccabi Tel Aviv started the season impressively before falling to defeat against Gent. Robbie Keane lost the opportunity to guide his side back to winning ways and the Yellows have not been in action, or indeed had a full training session in over a month.

Although one side could nick a win here, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Zorya 1-1 Maccabi Tel Aviv

Zorya vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score

Tip 4 - Over 1.5 goals