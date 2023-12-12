Zrinjski vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | December 14, 2023

Zrinjski welcome Aston Villa to the Stadion Bijeli Brijeg for their final group-stage match of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday (December 14).

The hosts have lost four games since a 4-3 win over AZ in their campaign opener. Villa, meanwhile, have won four games on the spin after losing to Legia Warsaw in their campaign opener.

Villa are atop Group E and are assured of a place in the knockout round playoffs. They need a point to book their place in the Round of 16. Zrinjski, meanwhile, are at the bottom of the table and will likely end the campaign there even if they win.

Zrinjski returned to winning ways after two games with a 2-0 triumph over Siroki Brijeg in the Bosnian Premier League on Sunday. Villa, meanwhile, are on a seven-game unbeaten run across competitions.

They beat Arsenal 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, thanks to captain John McGinn's seventh-minute strike.

Zrinjski vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides will meet for just the second time, since Villa won the reverse fixture 1-0 at home in October.

Zrinjski have not scored in three of their last four games in the Conference League and conceded six times.

Zrinjski have won six of their last seven home games across competitions, with their only defeat coming in the Conference League in October against Legia Warsaw.

Villa have lost once in six away games across competitions, failing to score once and keeping one clean sheet.

Zrinjski vs Aston Villa Prediction

Zrinjski returned to winning ways after back-to-back defeats. Their only win in the Conference League has come at home. They have scored at home games in the competition, including qualifiers.

The Villans, meanwhile, have enjoyed a good run of form recently, losing once across competitions in 14 games since September, winning 11.

Villa boss Unai Emery remains without Emiliano Buendia and Tyrone Mings, who are long-term absentees with knee injuries. Lucas Digne and Douglas Luiz will serve suspensions in their next Premier League game through yellow card suspensions but are available for this one.

While home advantage should come into play for Zrinjski, they have lost four straight games in the competition. Villa head into the game on a seven-game unbeaten run and have won four straight Conference League games.

Considering the same, expect the visitors to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Zrinjski 1-2 Aston Villa

Zrinjski vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villa

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Leon Bailey to score or assist any time - Yes