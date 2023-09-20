Zrinjski vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st September 2023

Zrinjski host AZ Alkmaar at the Stadion Bijeli Brijeg on Thursday for the opening group stage game of the 2023-24 UEFA Europa Conference League.

Playing in a major European competition for the first time since 2006, Zrinjski will be looking to make a mark here, especially after their qualifying blows this season.

The Bosnian lost out in the second qualifying round of the Champions League to Slovan Bratislava and then in the playoffs of the Europa League to LASK.

On the league front, the Nobles began with back-to-back wins over Gabela and Zvijezda before suffering consecutive defeats to Posuje and Sarajevo.

With six points from four games, Zrinjski are down in ninth position in the Bosnian Premier League, with only three sides faring worse than them.

On the other hand, AZ Alkmaar qualified for the Conference League finals for the third straight year running after successfully navigating through the qualifiers.

The Cheese Farmers beat Santa Coloma 3-0 on aggregate in the third qualifying round, before a 6-5 penalty shootout win over Norway's Brann after a 4-4 draw on aggregate.

In the Dutch Eredivisie, Pascal Jansen's side have kept a 100% win record thus far, winning all four of their top-flight matches to enter their European games in top form.

Zrinjski vs AZ Alkmaar Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Zrinjski and AZ Alkmaar meet for the first time in their history.

AZ Alkmaar have won both their European clashes with Bosnian teams, and both came against Tuzla City: 1-0 (h) and 4-0 (a) wins in the 2022-23 Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

AZ Alkmaar are eight games unbeaten this season.

AZ Alkmaar have won their last two games with a score of 2-0.

AZ Alkmaar have scored at least twice in their last three games in all competitions.

Zrinjski are winless in their last three games in all competitions.

Zrinjski vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

Zrinjski are playing in Europe after a long time, whereas AZ Alkmaar are regulars at this level, while boasting a better squad on paper too. The Dutch outfit should comfortably win this one to begin their campaign with all three points.

Prediction: Zrinjski 0-2 AZ Alkmaar

Zrinjski vs AZ Alkmaar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: AZ Alkmaar to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No