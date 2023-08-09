Zrinjski vs Breidablik Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10, 2023

Zrinjski welcome Breidablik to Stadion Bijeli Brijeg in the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round on Thursday (August 10).

Both teams got transferred to the competition from the UEFA Champions League after they failed to progress beyond the second qualifying round. Zrinjski fell to Slovan Bratislava 3-2 on aggregate, while Breidablik were crushed 8-3 by FC Copenhagen. Zrinjski and Breidablik are meeting each other for the first time.

Plemici won the Bosnia and Herzegovina top flight last season to qualify for the Champions League. The domestic new season kicked off last month, but Zrinjski are yet to open their campaign due to continental assignments. They will take confidence from their home record of three wins in five games as they welcome Breidablik.

The visitors are winless in four games, losing thrice. Breidablik are visibly missing their top scorer Stefán Ingi Sigurdarson, who has left for Belgian side Patro Eisden. He largely contributed to their success in the Icelandic top flight last season with ten goals.

Blikar have recruited a few new players in the ongoing transfer window, notably attacking midfielder Patrik Johannesen, but he's unfit for this clash.

Breidablik are yet to cross the third qualifying round, as they were knocked out in their first and only attempt in 2013-14. With three wins from their last five trips, they seem ready to the task.

Zrinjski vs Breidablik Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Zrinjski have won thrice and lost twice in their last five home games.

The hosts have scored eight goals and conceded seven in their last five games.

Zrinjski have played 33 Europa League games, winning 16 as opposed to 14 games and three wins for Breidablik.

Breidablik have won thrice and lost twice in their last five road outings.

Zrinjski have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five games, while Breidablik have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: Zrinjski: D-L-W-W-L; Breidablik: L-L-D-L-W

Zrinjski vs Breidablik Prediction

Zrinjski are hoping to see Nemanja Bilbija extend his goalscoring purple patch. He topped the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina with 24 goals last season.

Meanwhile, in the absence of Sigurdarson, Breidablik will count on Jason Dadi Svanthorsson and Hoskuldur Gunnlaugsson, who scored two goals apoece in the Champions League.

Zrinjski come as the favourites due to their superior quality and home advantage.

Prediction: Zrinjski 3-1 Breidablik

Zrinjski vs Breidablik Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Zrinjski

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Zrinjski to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Breidablik to score - Yes