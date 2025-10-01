Zrinjski vs Red Imps Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2nd 2025

Zrinjski Mostar and Lincoln Red Imps will trade tackles in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday (October 2nd). The game will be played at Stadion pod Bijelim Brijegom.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 away win over Velez Mostar in the Bosnian Liga BIH. They were 2-0 up at the break, with Andro Babic's own goal putting them ahead in the 17th minute while Igor Savic doubled their lead in the 32nd minute. Mario Cuze made it 3-0 in the 57th minute, but Vasilije Djuric scored a consolation strike.

Red Imps, meanwhile, thrashed Europa Point 7-0 at home in the Gibraltar National League.

Lincoln will turn their attention to the continent, having dropped into the Conference League after losing their Europa League qualification tie by a 9-1 aggregate defeat to Braga. Zrinjski also dropped to the Conference League following a 2-0 aggregate defeat to Utrecht.

Zrinjski vs Red Imps Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Eight of Zrinjski's last 12 home games in UEFA competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Lincoln conceded 2+ goals in all six defeats they suffered in the group stage of the 2021-22 Conference League campaign.

Nine of Zrinjski's last 10 games across competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Red Imps' last seven competitive games have produced three goals or more.

Zrinjski vs Red Imps Prediction

Both these sides started their European sojourn this season in the UEFA Champions League, but will each have to make do with Europe's third-tier competition.

Zrinjski are the favorites in this game and are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning five matches in this run. Their run has been founded on defensive solidity, having kept a clean sheet in six of their last seven games.

Red Imps, for their part, are competing in the Conference League for the second time in their history. Their debut in 2021 made them the first Gibraltar club to appear in the group stage of a UEFA club competition, but they lost all six games on that occasion.

We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Zrinjski 3-0 Red Imps

Zrinjski vs Red Imps Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Zrinsjki to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

