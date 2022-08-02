Zrinjski vs Tobol prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022–23

Zrinjski will welcome Tobol to Stadion Pod Bijelim Brijegom for the Europa Conference League third qualifying round first leg on Thursday.

Zrinjski joined the competition through the Champions Path, reserved for teams eliminated from the Champions League first qualifying round. In the Europa Conference League second qualifying round, the Bosnia and Herzegovina champions overcame Albanian side Tirana 4-2 to advance to the third round.

With a total of 55 matches played in UEFA competitions so far, Plemici should be able to come to grips with the upcoming challenge. However, while it is their maiden bid at this stage, Tobol are second timers.

Tobol also came through the Champions Path, beating Lincoln Red Imps of Gibraltar 3-0 on aggregate to set up a tie with Zrinjski in the third round. The Kazakhstan Premier League champions are not new to Europe. Although they have played fewer UEFA games (38) than Zrinjski, they have sufficient continental exposure to compete at this stage.

The Kazakhs have been impressive on the road in this competition. They will hopefully push for a mild outcome ahead of the decisive return leg.

Zrinjski will need to sufficiently exploit their home advantage in order to be on firm ground going into the second leg.

Lovrinjho 🇭🇷 @MostarCroat

Goalscorers : 11' Savić, 14' Ilinković | 42' Đuderija



Velik pritisak pravimo i dominacija je tip top, samo smo "cheap" gol primili. Ali osim toga super igra naših! 🤍



#Zrinjski #Mostar #HŠKZ #PLBIH HT' | HŠK Zrinjski Mostar 2-1 Leotar |Goalscorers: 11' Savić, 14' Ilinković | 42' ĐuderijaVelik pritisak pravimo i dominacija je tip top, samo smo "cheap" gol primili. Ali osim toga super igra naših! HT' | HŠK Zrinjski Mostar 2-1 Leotar |Goalscorers ⚽: 11' Savić, 14' Ilinković | 42' ĐuderijaVelik pritisak pravimo i dominacija je tip top, samo smo "cheap" gol primili. Ali osim toga super igra naših! ❤️🤍💙#Zrinjski #Mostar #HŠKZ #PLBIH https://t.co/HyGzIGGNcV

Zrinjski vs Tobol Head-to-Head

Both teams have met before in the Europa League. The two-legged tie ended in favor of Zrinjski 4-2.

Zrinjski form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-L

Tobol form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-W

Zrinjski vs Tobol Team News

Zrinjski

Centre-forward Irfan Hadzic has been sidelined with a knee injury. Right-back Josip Corluka returns from suspension and is expected to hold the back line alongside Marin Magdic and Mario Ticinovic.

ФК «Тобол» @fctobol Желто-зеленые, проводим нашу традиционную перекличку регионов



Откуда вы будете поддерживать любимую команду в матче с «Линкольном»? Желто-зеленые, проводим нашу традиционную перекличку регионовОткуда вы будете поддерживать любимую команду в матче с «Линкольном»? 🔰Желто-зеленые, проводим нашу традиционную перекличку регионов Откуда вы будете поддерживать любимую команду в матче с «Линкольном»? https://t.co/atYF4DMtJx

Injury: Irfan Hadzic.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Tobol

There have been no reports of injuries. However, the local press suggests that new coach Milan Milanovic will likely carry out a few changes in the back half. This could probably be due to the many goals they have been conceding.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Zrinjski vs Tobol Predicted Xls

Zrinjski (3-5-2): Josip Condric (GK), Marin Magdic, Almir Bekic, Mario Ticinovic, Josip Corluka, Hrvoje Barisic, Petar Sucic, Igor Savic, Mario Cuze, Ivan Jukic, Nemanja Bilbija

Tobol (4-3-3): Aleksandr Mokin (GK), Aleksa Amanovic, Sergiy Maliy, Zarko Tomasevic, Bagdat Kairov, Samat Zharynbetov, Zoran Tosic, Askhat Tagybergen, Ruben Brigido, Dusan Jovancic, Igor Sergeev

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Zrinjski vs Tobol Prediction

Zrinjski have prevailed three times in their last five home matches, losing once and drawing twice. Those are sufficient credentials to hold the line against Tobol.

Zrinjski are expected to win but Tobol will likely make a statement that they will carry along to the return fixture.

Prediction: Zrinjski 2-1 Tobol

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far