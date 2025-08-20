Zrinjski vs Utrecht Prediction and Betting Tips | August 21st 2025

Zrinjski will entertain Utrecht at the Bijeli Brijeg Stadium in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League qualifying playoffs on Thursday. The hosts are looking to qualify for the group phase of the competition for the first time. Domstedelingen last played in the group phase in the 2010-11 campaign.

Plemići met Breiðablik in the third qualifying round earlier this month and recorded a narrow 3-2 win on aggregate. They met Široki Brijeg in the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Sunday and were held to a goalless draw.

The visitors eased past Servette in the third qualifying round, recording a 5-2 win on aggregate. They failed to continue that form and fell to a 2-1 away loss to Sparta Rotterdam in the Eredivisie last week. It was their first loss of the season, and they will look to bounce back here.

Zrinjski vs Utrecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will cross paths for just the third time on Thursday. Their previous two meetings took place in the second round of the Europa League qualifiers in 2019. The hosts recorded a narrow 3-2 win on aggregate, scoring the winner in extra time of the second leg. The first leg ended in a draw.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four games, though three have ended in draws.

The visitors have won their two away games in the Europa League qualifiers this season with 3-1 scorelines.

Plemići are unbeaten in their last three home games in the European qualifiers, playing out two draws.

Domstedelingen have won just two of their last eight away games in the Europa League qualifiers. Notably, they have conceded two goals apiece in five games in that period.

Zrinjski vs Utrecht Prediction

The Nobles have won just one of their last five games in all competitions, with that win registered away from home in the third qualifying round of the Europa League last week. Notably, they have won their two home meetings against Dutch teams in European competitions thus far.

Utreg have scored 12 goals in four games in the Europa League qualifiers this season and will look to continue that prolific run here. Notably, they have conceded one goal apiece in these games.

The visitors have won five of their six competitive games this season, and considering their 100% record in the qualifiers thus far, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Zrinjski 1-2 Utrecht

Zrinjski vs Utrecht Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Utrecht to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

