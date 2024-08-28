Zrinjski vs Vitoria Guimaraes Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29th 2024 

Zrinjski and Vitoria Guimaraes will square off in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League playoff tie on Thursday. The visitors hold a three-goal lead in the tie, having claimed a 3-0 home win in the first leg in Portugal last week.

All three goals were scored in the second half, with Ricardo Mangas, Toni Borevkovic and Joao Mendes scoring to help Os Conquistadores cruise to victory.

Vitoria followed up their continental victory with a 1-0 defeat away to AVS in the Primeira Liga on Sunday. Nene's 74th-minute strike helped the new boys claim maximum points.

Rui Borges' side will turn their focus to the continent. The winner of this tie will secure their spot in the league phase of the Conference League while the losers will be eliminated from Europe.

Zrinjski vs Vitoria Guimaraes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Four of Zrinjski's last five competitive games have produced three goals or more.

Vitoria have kept a clean sheet in seven of the eight competitive games they have played this season.

Five of Zrinjski's last seven home games in European competition have witnessed goals at both ends.

Four of Vitoria's last six games have been level at the break and had more goals in the second half than the first.

Zrinjski's six games this season have produced at least eight corner kicks.

Zrinjski vs Vitoria Guimaraes Prediction

Zrinjski are on the cusp of elimination from the continent unless they can complete one of the most spectacular comebacks in their history. They were not in action over the weekend and should be fresher than their visitors.

Meanwhile, Vitoria saw their seven-game winning start to the season across competitions ended in a surprise defeat to newly-promoted AVS. They will have to put that behind them to bounce back but their three-goal cushion gives them a margin for error in this tie.

Vitoria's eight games this season have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net. We are backing the visiting side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Zrinjski 1-2 Vitoria Guimaraes

Zrinjski vs Vitoria Guimaraes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Vitoria Guimaraes to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

