Zulte Waregem vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12, 2023

Zulte Waregem will host Gent at Elindus Arena in the Jupiler Pro League on Sunday (March 12).

With six games to go, the hosts are unlikely to put their campaign back on track. Zulte remain rooted near the bottom of the standings – a place above the floor (17 out 18 teams). They're winless in nine games and are coming off successive defeats across the cup and league.

Essevee are not doing better than last season, when they finished 16th in the standings. They have won five league games out of 28, drawing eight and losing 15. They're also winless at home in their last five games. Zulte have prevailed once against Gent in their last five Jupiler Pro League meetings.

Gent, meanwhile, are seeking qualification for playoffs I of the top flight. They're already assured of at least a place in the play-offs II but competing in the former offers more chances of becoming the overall champion. Trailing the top spot by 22 points, the playoffs remain Gent's only chance of winning the title.

De Buffalo's are in fifth place with 45 points, which is exactly where they finished last season. They clinched the play-offs II to qualify for the UEFA Europa League playoff round. Gent lost to drop to the UEFA Europa Conference League, where they have progressed to the Round of 16.

Zulte Waregem vs Gent Prediction

Zulte have won once and lost four times in their last five games against Gent.

The hosts have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five meetings with Gent at the Elindus Arena.

Zulte have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five home games.

Gent have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five road outings.

Zulte have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five games, while Gent have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Zulte – L-L-D-D-D; Gent – D-W-L-W-W

Zinho Gano and Jelle Vossen have been the hosts’ leading lights in attack, with nine and eight goals respectively.

The visitors, meanwhile, have Hugo Cuypers, one of the most dreaded attackers this season. He's the league’s second-most prolific top scorer with 15 goals this campaign. Gent are expected to prevail, thanks to their better recent form than the hosts.

Prediction: Zulte Waregem 1-3 Gent

Tip 1: Result – Gent

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Gent to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Zulte to score - Yes

