Zurich vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction and Betting Tips | October 27, 2022

Zurich will entertain Bodo/Glimt at the Stadion Letzigrund on matchday five of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 27)

The hosts have lost all four games in Group A and are out of reckoning for the playoffs. Bodo/Glimt will need to win their last two games to stand a chance of piping PSV to third place.

If PSV beat Arsenal, Bodo/Glimt will be out of top-two reckoning. Nonetheless, Bodo will look to put in a solid display irrespective of how PSV fare against the Gunners.

Zurich's poor form across competitions continued on Sunday, as they suffered a 4-1 home defeat to Grasshoppers in the Swiss Super League on Sunday. Bodo/Glimt, meanwhile, continued their rich form in the Eliteserien on Sunday with an impressive 5-0 win over Kristiansund.

Zurich vs Bodo/Glimt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time in September at the Aspmyra Stadion. Bodo/Glimt won 2-1 at home, with Hugo Vetlesen and Donis Avdijaj scoring to inspire a come-from-behind win.

Zurich have the worst defensive record in the competition, letting in 14 goals in four games, three more than any other team in the Europa League this season.

Bodo/Glimt have a relatively better defensive record, conceding six times in four games. Both teams have scored three goals in four games.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in six of Zurich's last sevenEuropa League games.

The hosts are winless in their last 13 games across competitions. They have also failed to score in four of their last five.

Bodo/Glimt have lost their last two Europa League games, failing to score in both.

Zurich vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

The hosts have endured an abysmal start to their season and have failed to impress in the Europa League as wekk. Home advantage has also not come in handy for them this term, as they have lost four of six games across competitions.

Bodo, meanwhile, have been prolific in the Eliteserien but have failed to reproduce that form in the Europa League. Nonetheless, they should capitalise on Zurich's poor form and eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Zurich 0-1 Bodo/Glimt

Zurich vs Bodo/Glimt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bodo/Glimt

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Bodo/Glimt to score in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Hugo Vetlesen to score any time - Yes

