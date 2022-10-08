Zurich vs Winterthur Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9, 2022

Zurich will host Winterthur at the Letzigrund Stadium in the Swiss Super League on Sunday (October 9).

Life isn’t getting any better for the hosts even after the sacking of manager Franco Foda over poor results. Zurich have managed just one draw since his departure on September 21, losing two. After three games in the UEFA Europa League group stage, Zurich are bottom of Group A with zero points and are unlikely to progress.

The Swiss Super League title holders have endured a poor campaign, and there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel. Their record after nine rounds of games is pathetic: zero wins, three draws and six defeats, and a seat in the basement. However, they could kickstart their revival against Winterthur - another struggling team.

Winterthur, meanwhile, won the Swiss Challenge League last season to earn promotion to the top flight for the first time since 1982. However, the man who engineered that success has departed along with his entire staff for greener pastures (FC Basel). The visitors need to ensure their vibrancy and efficacy do not get impacted.

Winterthur have just one win after nine games, enduring six defeats and two draws. They are second from bottom with five points ahead of their trip to Zurich, having drawn against the holders in August. Winterthur have never won at the Letzigrund Stadium but are upbeat this time due to Zurich’s poor form.

Zurich vs Winterthur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Zurich have their last four home games, conceding 13 and scoring just five.

Zurich and Winterthur have met 11 times, with Zurich prevailing on six occasions, while five games have ended in stalemates.

Zurich’s biggest defeat of the season was a 5-1 loss to PSV in the UEFA Europa League group stage.

Winterthur have won three of their last five away games, losing twice, scoring 18 goals and conceding nine.

Zurich have lost four of their last five games, managing a draw, while Winterthur have won twice and lost three times.

Form Guide: Zurich- L-D-L-L-L, Winterthur – W-L-W-L-L.

Zurich vs Winterthur Prediction

The hosts have never lost against Winterthur, but that could change considering Zurich's wretched form.

A win at the Letzigrund would be historic for the visitors. However, Zurich are expected to come out on top and get their stuttering campaign back on track.

Prediction: Zurich 2-1 Winterthur

Zurich vs Winterthur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Zurich

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Zürich to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Winterthur to score - Yes

