Zurich vs Young Boys prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2021-22 

FC Zurich and Young Boys will battle for three points in a Swiss Super League fixture on Saturday. The marquee game of the weekend will pit the table-toppers against the third-placed team in the points table.

Zurich come into this clash on the back of a shock 1-0 defeat away to Servette on Sunday. Kastriot Imeri's strike in the 35th minute was the difference between the two teams.

Young Boys settled for a share of the spoils in a disappointing 2-2 draw with bottom-placed Lausanne on home turf. An injury-time strike by Brahima Ouattara saw the visitors leave Bern with a point.

The draw means the defending champions remain in third spot on 47 points while FC Zurich lead the way at the summit, although their advantage has been cut to 11 points.

Zurich vs Young Boys Head-to-Head

The two teams have clashed on 202 occasions. Zurich have a marginally better record with 80 wins, with Young Boys winning 79 games, while 43 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in March, where a late flurry of goals saw Zurich claim a 2-1 victory away from home to boost their title hopes.

FC Zurich form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-W.

Young Boys form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-D-D.

Zurich vs Young Boys Team News

FC Zurich

Akaki Gogia and Becir Omeragic have both been ruled out with muscle injuries, while Blaz Kramer is a doubt. Bledian Krasniqi is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards.

Injuries: Akaki Gogia, Becir Omeragic.

Suspension: Bledian Krasniqi.

Doubtful: Blaz Kramer.

Unavailable: None.

Young Boys

Christian Fassnacht, Jordan Lefort, Sandro Lauper, Fabian Lustenberger, Fabian Rieder, Esteban Petignat and Miralem Sulejmani have all been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Christian Fassnacht, Jordan Lefort, Sandro Lauper, Fabian Lustenberger, Fabian Rieder, Esteban Petignat, Miralem Sulejmani.

Doubtful: Sandro Lauper.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Zurich vs Young Boys Predicted XIs

FC Zurich (3-1-4-2): Yanick Brecher (GK); Fidan Aliti, Karol Mets, Mirlind Kryeziu; Ousmane Doumbia; Adrian Guerrero, Antonio Marchesano, Blerim Dzemaili, Nikola Boranijasevic; Assan Ceesay, Tosin Aiyegun.

Young Boys (4-4-2): David von Ballmoos (GK); Ulisses Garcia, Aurele Amenda, Lewin Blum, Cedric Zesiger; Felix Mabimbi, Vincent Sierro, Edimilson Fernandes, Nicolas Ngameleu; Jordan Siebatcheu, Wilfried Kanga.

Zurich vs Young Boys Prediction

The two teams have been far below their best in recent weeks, especially Young Boys, whose title defence has been atrocious. The visitors are on a six-game winless run but might be motivated to inflict a loss on the team about to dethrone them.

Both teams are attack-minded, so despite their recent poor form, goalscoring chances could be galore at both ends. Nevertheless, the spoils could be shared in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Zurich 2-2 Young Boys.

Edited by Bhargav