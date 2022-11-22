Zurich Women vs Lyon Women Prediction and Betting Tips | November 24, 2022 

FC Zurich will welcome Olympique Lyon to the Wefox Arena on matchday three in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Thursday (November 24).

The hosts have not been in action since a 3-0 home win over Aarau in the Swiss Women's Super League two weeks ago. All three goals came in the first half, with Fabienne Humm's brace coming either side of Kim Dubs' strike.

Lyon, meanwhile, secured a narrow 1-0 home win over Le Havre in the French Women's Division 1. Lindsey Horan's 49th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams.

The French giants will now turn their attention to the continent as they seek to defend their Champions League crown.

Their title defence has got off to a poor start, as they find themselves in third spot in Group C, having garnered just one point from two games. Zurich, meanwhile, are languishing at the bottom of the standings with no points.

Zurich Women vs Lyon Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on three previous occasions, with Lyon winning them all with an aggregate scoreline of 26-3, securing 9-0 and 8-0 victories in 2016 and a 9-3 win in 2015.

Zurich have won their last two league games since losing to Arsenal and Juventus in the continent.

Lyon have managed just two victories from their last five games across competitions.

Zurich's last nine games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Lyon have kept a clean sheet in just one of their last five away games across competitions.

Zurich Women vs Lyon Women Prediction

Lyon find themselves in the unfamiliar position of third spot and are off the pace in the race to qualify for the knockouts. The defending champions have a double-header against last-placed FC Zurich, so winning both games could turn the tide in their favour.

Barring an unlikely upset, Lyon should claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Zurich Women 0-4 Lyon Women

Zurich Women vs Lyon Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Lyon to win

Tip 2 - Over 3.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 4 - Lyon to win both halves

