ZW vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29th 2023

Zulte Waregem and Club Brugge will battle for three points in a Jupiler League matchday 23 fixture on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Westerlo at the same venue last weekend. Goals in either half from Roman Neustadter and Jelle Vossen saw the spoils shared at fulltime.

Club Brugge also shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw against Charleroi on home turf. They fell to an early two-goal deficit following Youssouph Badji's 13th-minute opener and Brandon Mechele's own goal three minutes later. Noa Lang halved the deficit on the stroke of halftime, while Andreas Skov Olsen stepped off the bench to level matters five minutes into the second half.

Despite increasing the pressure in the final stages of the game and having an extra man advantage for the final 16 minutes, the defending champions were unable to find a winner.

The draw saw them drop to the sixth spot in the table, having garnered 37 points from 22 matches. Waregem sit in 16th spot with 20 points to their name.

ZW vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

This will be the 50th meeting between the two sides. Club Brugge lead 29-11 while nine matches ended in a draw.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent meeting, a 1-1 draw in August 2022.

Club Brugge are without a win in seven consecutive matches in all competitions and have drawn five of their last six league fixtures.

Waregem are on a four-game unbeaten run at home in all competitions.

Club Brugge's last seven competitive games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

ZW vs Club Brugge Prediction

Club Brugge started the season impressively and topped a Champions League group that included traditional European sides Porto and Atletico Madrid. However, things have unraveled since then, leading to the sacking of former manager Carl Hoefkens.

His replacement Scott Parker has had a rough start to the job and recently became the first Brugge manager without a win in their first four league games in over four decades. If he is to stop the rot, plugging a leaky defense will be key, but that could prove problematic for a side that is without a clean sheet in seven games.

Nevertheless, the visitors still have the quality to turn their season around and a win against the relegation contenders could provide a spark.

Prediction: ZW 1-3 Club Brugge

ZW vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Club Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

