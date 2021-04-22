Fortnite Swimming Time Trials: How to complete the swimming trials at Weeping Woods and Coral Castle

The newest weekly challenges are finally here and they are slightly interesting. Players need to complete a Fortnite swimming time trial in order to earn a chunk of XP in the game.

Players can come across these Fortnite swimming time trials in two different areas. The first area where these time trials can be found is at Coral Castle, while the other one is located at Weeping Woods. Completing the Fortnite swimming time trial at either of these locations will count towards the completion of this weekly quest.

How to complete the Fortnite swimming time trials

Here are this week's Epic & Legendary Quests, they go live in 1 hour! pic.twitter.com/MxKfHTIDAl — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 22, 2021

The Fortnite swimming time trials are the first of a two-stage mission. Once players complete this mission, they're tasked with visiting three different locations on the map.

Regardless of in which location players choose to complete these Fortnite swimming time trials, they'll come across a transparent stopwatch symbol. Players will need to approach the icon and press the designated button to activate the challenge.

Once the challenge is activated, players will notice multiple stopwatches pop up in the shape of a course. These stopwatches have a timer as well, which keeps on reducing as time passes. There's a digital beat that can be heard too, after the Fortnite swimming time trial has been activated.

The best way to complete this challenge is by diving in and out of the water, because that's the fastest way to swim in the game. Players need to press their designated button to jump, and then just as their character dives into the water, they need to press jump again to hop out like a dolphin.

Advertisement

Once the player hits the water again, they get a small speed boost. Although this takes some time to master, this is the most effective way to complete the Fortnite swimming time trials in time.

As mentioned before, players can choose to complete the Fortnite swimming time trials at Coral Castle or Weeping Woods. Having said that, since these challenges have just gone live, most players will try to get a head start on them. And in that case, there's a high chance for both these locations to turn into hot drops for a while now.

Keeping that in mind, players would do well to avoid these locations for now, and attempt these challenges at a later time. Or if they choose to do them now, they need to make sure that they bring their A-game to the battlefield.