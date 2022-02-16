10 most broken Fortnite glitches of all time 

Fortnite is notorious for its glitches that happen unexpectedly or are purposely exploited by players.

No game is perfect, and the battle royale is an example of that. Glitches have been a part of its content creation since day one. From Chapter 1 to Chapter 3, so many glitches have been found.

Some of them are harmless and are actually kind of fun, while others are downright game-breaking. They ruin the experience for the player or are used to gain an unfair advantage.

Top 10 game-breaking glitches in Fortnite history

10) Various XP Glitches

XP Glitches have taken over Fortnite. They don't necessarily break the game for the user, but others who don't use them have called them as such. These glitches often take place in Creative Mode.

The maps include some specific ways to rack up tons of XP. This sees players leveling up at insane rates without putting in the hard work that many others do throughout a season.

9) Killer Toilet

The Killer Toilet was discovered near the start of Chapter 3. It presumably has been patched at this point, but it was devastating for any unsuspecting player who wanted a quick teleport.

The glitch saw players sliding into the port-a-potty in Condo Canyon be immediately eliminated. If someone was trying to escape a fight using that portable toilet, they were doomed.

8) Double Pump

The original Double Pump meta was actually brought on by a glitch. The effectiveness of switching back and forth between Pump Shotguns was never supposed to have happened.

A cooldown is now in place, preventing this type of weapon swapping from occurring. That's how it was originally intended to work. Instead, Fortnite players could just keep changing back and forth, shooting Pump Shotguns with no delay.

7) Flying Shopping Cart

Shopping carts were an excellent addition to Fortnite. Before cars were added, players could travel around the map by pushing themselves or a teammate in a shopping cart.

Since it was so popular, many players met their untimely demise by being thrown across the map. Hitting trees, going off ramps, or simply sliding along the ground often caused the carts to be launched.

6) Instant Revive

Reviving is a vital part of any team-based Battle Royale mode. If an ally goes down, it is up to the remaining squad members to secure the area and revive them. However, that usually takes a bit of time.

This glitch saw the time removed. If a player left while reviving, another teammate could instantly revive whoever was downed. That would be quite the surprise for a team pushing a downed enemy only to see them back up already.

5) Invisible Mechs

Mechs have been a controversial topic in Fortnite since the minute they were added. Many believed them to be the most overpowered aspect the game has ever seen.

Imagine the overpowered nature of a mech and add invisibility to it. At one point, mechs would disappear by way of a glitch. Rockets would be shot out of thin air, destroying players' hopes for a Victory Royale.

4) Shadow Stone Invisibility

Shadow Stones was a fun concept to add new strategy and mobility to the game. A massive game-breaking glitch arrived with them that saw the user turn completely invisible.

The whole point of Fortnite is to see other players and eliminate them on the way to the number one spot. This glitch was exploited like no other but was thankfully quickly removed by Epic Games.

3) Ineffective Sniper

The Sniper Rifle is one of the most popular weapons in all of gaming. It is used to make clips and get satisfying kills. In Fortnite, the sniper takes loads of skill to eliminate another player.

That's why this glitch was so game-breaking. The skill used to net the kill would be negated as the sniper shot landed but caused no damage. It was heartbreaking for players to see when they went into the game's replay mode.

2) Under Map

There have been several ways to get under the Fortnite map. All the way from Chapter 1 to the game's current state in Chapter 3, players have found themselves under the map.

Sometimes this just bugs the game out. Other times, players are able to get kills from beneath without being seen. The fact that this keeps happening is not a good look for the battle royale.

1) Swingset Ban

The swingset in Retail Row is the stuff of legends. Fortnite players would approach it, and it would begin to glitch out. Players would swing on the set, and the physics would act very strange.

For whatever reason, Epic Games automatically picked up this act as a form of cheating. Players were getting banned simply for hanging out on a swingset in one of the game's most popular points of interest.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

