10 celebrity skins to expect in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has kicked off with another round of incredible collaborations. The battle royale from Epic Games has reached heights unlike any other game. Some of the most popular characters across all forms of media can be taken onto the island as players try and get the Victory Royale.
Not every crossover skin is fictional, however. There have been several celebrities to set foot on the island. Chapter 3 Season 2 may see even more of them dropping from the Battle Bus.
10 celebrity skins that may arrive in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2
10) Lady Gaga
It has been rumored that an eventual Lady Gaga concert will come to the battle royale. With the rumor running wild for a long time, it is bound to happen sooner rather than later if it does and Chapter 3 Season 2 would be perfect.
9) Henry Cavill
Henry Cavill might not come to Fortnite as himself, but the celebrity could still find his likeness in the game. The Witcher series on Netflix is insanely popular and he could arrive as Geralt, having missed out on his chance as Superman.
8) T-Pain
T-Pain is an avid gamer and musicians are more than welcomed in the battle royale. His Twitch stream is always filled with excited viewers, and his status as a gamer could be elevated with a skin.
7) Jim Carrey
This is a bit out of left field, but every rumor has some sort of truth to it. With the addition of The Rock as The Foundation, some fans want to see an even crazier celebrity join as the leader of the IO. Enter Jim Carrey.
6) SypherPK
SypherPK has notoriously gone without an Icon Series skin for years now. Known as one of the most famous Fortnite streamers and content creators in the world, he should finally receive one in Chapter 3 Season 2.
5) Rahul Kohli
Rahul Kohli's voice arrived in the game as The Origin. His actual likeness could join The Rock's as the face under the mask if Epic Games decides to reveal what The Origin looks like in Chapter 3 Season 2.
4) Lil Nas X
A concept for Lil Nas X blew the rapper's mind about a year ago. That had many believing he would shoot for a Fortnite collaboration. Musicians and Fortnite seem to be going hand in hand these days.
3) Ewan McGregor
Much like Henry Cavill, Ewan McGregor won't land on the island as himself. Instead, his likeness will arrive as one of the most popular characters known to man, Obi-Wan Kenobi.
2) Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish is another musician rumored to have a concert coming to the battle royale. This rumor seems more legit than any other, and the singer of Bad Guy might find herself with a skin.
1) Juice WRLD
A recent discussion with one of Juice WRLD's managers stated they had a meeting with Epic Games coming up. That has tons of players assuming Juice WRLD will end up with a Fortnite skin.