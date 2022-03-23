10 celebrity skins to expect in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has kicked off with another round of incredible collaborations. The battle royale from Epic Games has reached heights unlike any other game. Some of the most popular characters across all forms of media can be taken onto the island as players try and get the Victory Royale.

Not every crossover skin is fictional, however. There have been several celebrities to set foot on the island. Chapter 3 Season 2 may see even more of them dropping from the Battle Bus.

10 celebrity skins that may arrive in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

10) Lady Gaga

It has been rumored that an eventual Lady Gaga concert will come to the battle royale. With the rumor running wild for a long time, it is bound to happen sooner rather than later if it does and Chapter 3 Season 2 would be perfect.

9) Henry Cavill

DiamondLynxx @diamondlynxx @EpicGames #Fortnite CD Projekt Red has signed a mult li year contract with epic games and will be using Unreal Engine 5 to make the next installment in the Witcher series we could see collab skins in the future @FortniteGame #Fortnite Season2 #Fortnite Chapter3 #CDProjektRed CD Projekt Red has signed a mult li year contract with epic games and will be using Unreal Engine 5 to make the next installment in the Witcher series we could see collab skins in the future @FortniteGame @EpicGames #Fortnite #FortniteSeason2 #FortniteChapter3 #CDProjektRed https://t.co/d82CUrfdRd

Henry Cavill might not come to Fortnite as himself, but the celebrity could still find his likeness in the game. The Witcher series on Netflix is insanely popular and he could arrive as Geralt, having missed out on his chance as Superman.

8) T-Pain

T-Pain is an avid gamer and musicians are more than welcomed in the battle royale. His Twitch stream is always filled with excited viewers, and his status as a gamer could be elevated with a skin.

7) Jim Carrey

Locar @Locar1111 In Fortnite I want to see the leader of the IO be revealed as a random celebrity like Jim Carrey (like how Dwayne Johnson was in season 1) In Fortnite I want to see the leader of the IO be revealed as a random celebrity like Jim Carrey (like how Dwayne Johnson was in season 1)

This is a bit out of left field, but every rumor has some sort of truth to it. With the addition of The Rock as The Foundation, some fans want to see an even crazier celebrity join as the leader of the IO. Enter Jim Carrey.

6) SypherPK

SypherPK has notoriously gone without an Icon Series skin for years now. Known as one of the most famous Fortnite streamers and content creators in the world, he should finally receive one in Chapter 3 Season 2.

5) Rahul Kohli

Rahul Kohli @RahulKohli13



Happy Season 2/Chapter 3 day



It was an honour and a privilege to be asked to lend my voice to one of the biggest games ever. Think imma play tonight The Origin finally speaks… and it turns out they sound a lot like me!Happy Season 2/Chapter 3 day @FortniteGame fans!It was an honour and a privilege to be asked to lend my voice to one of the biggest games ever. Think imma play tonight The Origin finally speaks… and it turns out they sound a lot like me!Happy Season 2/Chapter 3 day @FortniteGame fans! It was an honour and a privilege to be asked to lend my voice to one of the biggest games ever. Think imma play tonight 💕 https://t.co/Q4mThu2XJX

Rahul Kohli's voice arrived in the game as The Origin. His actual likeness could join The Rock's as the face under the mask if Epic Games decides to reveal what The Origin looks like in Chapter 3 Season 2.

4) Lil Nas X

D3NNI @D3NNI_yt



Really wanted to make a skin concept of



#FortniteArt #FortniteConcept ✦ LIL NAS X - FORTNITE SKIN CONCEPT ✦Really wanted to make a skin concept of @LilNasX if he joined Fortnite's Icon Series! Hope you like it ✦ LIL NAS X - FORTNITE SKIN CONCEPT ✦Really wanted to make a skin concept of @LilNasX if he joined Fortnite's Icon Series! Hope you like it 💗#FortniteArt #FortniteConcept https://t.co/R31tVgXXDZ

A concept for Lil Nas X blew the rapper's mind about a year ago. That had many believing he would shoot for a Fortnite collaboration. Musicians and Fortnite seem to be going hand in hand these days.

3) Ewan McGregor

Creeper @Creeperbrine102 Not only can we very likely see an Obi-Wan Kenobi Fortnite skin when his show comes out on May 25th



But I wouldn’t be surprised if they release Darth Vader/Anakin when the last episode releases



similar to what they did with Fennec/Krrsantan for Boba’s last episode Not only can we very likely see an Obi-Wan Kenobi Fortnite skin when his show comes out on May 25thBut I wouldn’t be surprised if they release Darth Vader/Anakin when the last episode releasessimilar to what they did with Fennec/Krrsantan for Boba’s last episode https://t.co/F8MXE9oyhu

Much like Henry Cavill, Ewan McGregor won't land on the island as himself. Instead, his likeness will arrive as one of the most popular characters known to man, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

2) Billie Eilish

Fortnite Intel @FNBRintel



This information comes from a reliable source but is subject to change. It has been planned for months, and from Donald Mustard's most recent tweet we could see her soon!



Season 2 is going to be amazing BREAKING: BILLIE EILISH IS GETTING A FORTNITE CONCERTThis information comes from a reliable source but is subject to change. It has been planned for months, and from Donald Mustard's most recent tweet we could see her soon! #Fortnite Season 2 is going to be amazing BREAKING: BILLIE EILISH IS GETTING A FORTNITE CONCERTThis information comes from a reliable source but is subject to change. It has been planned for months, and from Donald Mustard's most recent tweet we could see her soon!#Fortnite Season 2 is going to be amazing 👀 https://t.co/V5V2qbxkbw

Billie Eilish is another musician rumored to have a concert coming to the battle royale. This rumor seems more legit than any other, and the singer of Bad Guy might find herself with a skin.

1) Juice WRLD

Saltyyy @SaltyBoii03



Pete, one of Juice WRLD's manager, has a meeting with Epic Games next week!



Could Juice WRLD finally be coming to Fortnite? What do you guys think?



#FortniteChapter3 #FortniteSeason2 #JuiceWRLD I totally forgot to tweet about this earlier but this could be big news!Pete, one of Juice WRLD's manager, has a meeting with Epic Games next week!Could Juice WRLD finally be coming to Fortnite? What do you guys think? I totally forgot to tweet about this earlier but this could be big news!Pete, one of Juice WRLD's manager, has a meeting with Epic Games next week!Could Juice WRLD finally be coming to Fortnite? What do you guys think? 👀 #FortniteChapter3 #FortniteSeason2 #JuiceWRLD https://t.co/DgxKaxMrO2

A recent discussion with one of Juice WRLD's managers stated they had a meeting with Epic Games coming up. That has tons of players assuming Juice WRLD will end up with a Fortnite skin.

