10 Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 myths busted

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has finally arrived after a long and intense Season 2. The Imagined Order and The Seven fought desperately for the fate of the Zero Point, the island, and the loopers.

Ultimately, it seems as if The Seven won and pushed the IO off the island. As a result, everything is more lively and vibrant.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is undoubtedly an exciting departure from the previous season, and there is plenty to like. There are a lot of new additions and new things to discover.

As usual, there are myths that many gamers held about the season.

Fortnite myths in Chapter 3 Season 3 already disproven

8) Invisibility glitch

The Boar is one of the wildlife (Image via Epic Games)

Initially, there were rumors of a very easy glitch to turn invisible. Players only needed to tame wildlife, enter a truck and then jump onto the animal from the truck.

This was supposed to turn them invisible, but as seen at the 50-second mark of the above video, it didn't work. Unfortunately, loopers remained visible.

7) Bouncy mushrooms

Another popular theory was that throwables and bullets could bounce off the new bouncy slurp mushrooms that populate the western side of the map. At the 1:05 mark, those were both disproven.

Only loopers can bounce off of the new mushrooms. They're still handy, though.

6) Boulder breaking armored walls

Armored walls (Image via Fortnite on YouTube)

Armored walls are nearly indestructible. The new boulders in Chapter 3 Season 3 are pretty strong, though.

Many suspected that these boulders could destroy armored walls. Unfortunately, as seen at the 1:15 mark, that is not the case. Armored walls remain slightly overpowered.

5) Ridable sharks

Sharks were a great addition (Image via Epic Games)

One of the most significant changes this season was that Fortnite wildlife was now ridable. Wolves and boars can now be tamed and ridden throughout the island.

Does that apply to other wildlife on the island? Well, birds are too small, but sharks are certainly not. Unfortunately (1:25 mark), sharks are too unruly to tame and ride.

4) Darth Vader can use the force

Jerry Ong @jerrycan923 #FortniteChapter3 Purchased the "dark side " emote. i do personally enjoyed the star wars series so used code tabortime in item shop #fortnite Purchased the "dark side " emote. i do personally enjoyed the star wars series so used code tabortime in item shop #fortnite #FortniteChapter3 https://t.co/xcWqrjaabo

In the trailer, Darth Vader uses force on a stormtrooper. Some players wondered whether or not he could do anything similar in the game.

Of course, using it on enemies would be pay-to-win, but many still thought he might be able to do something. (1:50) That is not the case, though there is a Dark Side emote from the Star Wars collection that emulates it.

3) Bush removing wildlife fall damage

Riding a boar (Image via Epic Games)

Landing in a large bush will remove fall damage no matter where Fortnite players are falling from. It could be the build limit, and they'll be fine.

Is that the case for the wildlife they are riding? Unfortunately not (2:15). Wildlife cannot survive a fall like that almost no matter what.

2) Jumping on geysers

Several new geysers on the island can boost Fortnite players into the air and let them fly away. They send users about 75 meters into the air.

When jumping at the right moment, will loopers be sent higher than that? No, 75 meters is how high they go, regardless of the circumstances. That's still a good boost, though.

1) Wolves are fastest

Wolves are not the fastest (Image via Epic Games)

It could reasonably be assumed that of all the wildlife, wolves are the fastest. That makes sense given that boars are not known for their speed, and wolves typically hunt and kill all the other Fortnite animals.

However, in a head-to-head race (3:39 mark), boars ran a good bit faster.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

