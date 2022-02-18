10 least used skins in all of Fortnite (Chapter 1 to Chapter 3)

Fortnite has released countless cosmetics over the last four years of its release. It is no surprise that every item gets a different response from the community.

While some skins break sale records within days, others are ignored by players to a level where they never return to the Item Shop and become rare. Cosmetics in Fortnite are not just judged on their design and appeal, but also on the competitive advantages and disadvantages they provide.

On that note, here are some of the least used skins in Fortnite history.

10 skins that were rarely used in Fortnite from Chapter 1 to Chapter 3

The list will include certain skins from each Fortnite chapter.

1) Devastator

The Devastator skin was introduced in Chapter 1 Season 1, which explains why it feels so underwhelming when compared to the current skins. This skin, though, was bad even in terms of Chapter 1 standards. It is rarely used by players.

It returned to the Item Shop in 2021, but failed to create an impact yet again. The skin is just Agent Jonesy wearing an absurd suit.

2) Pillar

Released in Chapter 1 Season 8, Pillar is another skin that makes no sense. Agent Jonesy wears a 'Caterpillar' suit that doesn't even look like a bug, and loopers cannot make out the theme of this skin at first glance.

It has appeared in the Item Shop just six times despite being released in 2019. It doesn't match well with a lot of backblings and gliders owing to which players have always refrained from spending their V-Bucks on it.

3) Sea Wolf

The Sea Wolf skin is severely overpriced for 1200 V-Bucks. It is a generic pirate outfit that was released during the pirate-themed Chapter 1 Season 8.

There are a ton of pirate outfits in Fortnite that are better than Sea Wolf, and they also cost less. Accordingly, it is one of the least used skins in the game's history.

4) Patch Patroller

Released in Chapter 1 Season 8, Patch Patroller wears a pumpkin suit with vines coming out of it randomly. This seems to be a likable concept for a Halloween skin, but it isn't intimidating at all.

Patch Patroller has failed to become popular as a spooky spin, and that was the only way for it to compete with other in-game cosmetics. It was rarely used in Chapter 1 and this narrative hasn't changed in the past few years.

5) Mincemeat

Mincemeat was released in Chapter 2 Season 4 as a joke, but it ended up being one of the most disturbing skins ever. The back bling is literally based on the character eating himself, and that is not the type of animation that players crave.

In terms of design and color, Mincemeat is equally disappointing and has no outstanding features.

6) Hedron

Hedron was released in Chapter 2 Season 5. The skin has no elements such as face or clothes, and is based on a pitch-black male character model with vibrant lines glowing all over it.

Hedron looks like an underdeveloped skin in which Epic Games was too lazy to put in any effort. It costs 1500 V-Bucks, and no wonder players avoided it in the Item Shop.

7) Gingerbread Raider

Variants of the Renegade Raider are unable to create a name for themselves because their identity is somewhat hijacked by the OG skin.

Moreover, buying variants of OG outfits does no good for players because the newer versions aren't as valuable as the original skin anyway.

Released in Chapter 2, the Gingerbread Raider skin lacked innovation and didn't receive a good response from the community. It was trending for a few weeks and disappeared thereafter.

8) John Llama

Running Llamas are already being called the worst feature in Chapter 3 Season 1, and similarly, John Llama is arguably the worst Battle Pass skin this season.

John Llama is a troll cosmetic that is also too bulky and players have dodged it for all these reasons.

9) Shanta

Customizable outfits and gold-themed outfits are now considered boring in Fortnite. Unfortunately, Shanta belongs to both these caterogies.

Despite the customization features, Shanta skin looks like a generic skin decorated with ornaments. Compared to other outfits in Chapter 3, it has been rarely used.

10) Hawkeye

Not every Marvel crossover is supposed to be a hit, and Hawkeye is the perfect example of this. The character might be able to revamp his image in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it isn't nearly as good as other superheroes in Fortnite.

Released in Chapter 3, the Hawkeye skin is based on the generic suit from the movies, and the only highlight is the amazing Aerial Archer glider.

None of the cosmetics mentioned above are bad. They are simply not popular enough when compared to other skins from Fortnite. Regardless of their popularity, players should use the skins they love the most.

