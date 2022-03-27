10 most valuable Fortnite skins that can shoot your account price to $1000+

Over the years, Fortnite has released a wide range of cosmetics. Every skin belongs to a different rarity which naturally impacts its value.

Moreover, Battle Pass skins and limited-time rewards get rare with time. For instance, the free rewards from Winterfest 2022 will be considered rare after a few years.

Even though Fortnite skins aren't NFTs, it is common for players to purchase accounts. Cosmetics play the most crucial role in determining the price of an account, and here are 10 of the most valuable cosmetics available.

Most valuable skins in the history of Fortnite

1) Double Helix

Double Helix is arguably the rarest skin in Fortnite. It was never released in the Item Shop or the Battle Pass, but players could unlock it by buying a limited-edition Nintendo Switch console.

It is no surprise that very few players could get their hands on Double Helix. There is no way to get this outfit now, and anyone who owns them has an account worth more than $1000.

2) Galaxy

The Galaxy skin is another cosmetic item never released in the Item Shop or the Battle Pass. Mobile players who purchased a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 or a Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 could get this skin.

The Galaxy skin cannot be unlocked now, and its rarity will increase with each day passing by.

3) Renegade Raider

It is worth noting that we're talking about the OG Renegade Raider skin, not the recent variants like Skeletara.

Renegade Raider is a Chapter 1 Battle Pass outfit, so it will never be available in the Item Shop. A handful of veterans can boast about having this outfit, and accordingly, their accounts are the most sought-after in the Fortnite community.

4) Black Knight

The Black Knight is an OG Battle Pass skin. Back in the day, loopers didn't have any XP glitches to level up the Battle Pass quickly. They had to go through an unbearable XP grind to unlock the high-tier skins.

As a result, unlocking the Black Knight in Fortnite was almost impossible. Players could get their hands on it by reaching Tier 70 of the Season 2 Battle Pass.

The Black Knight is still one of the most intimidating skins in Fortnite, as players who own it are highly experienced.

5) Fully upgraded Omega

A lot has changed in Fortnite in the past few years, but the respect for loopers who have the fully upgraded Omega skin is still the same.

The XP grind required to unlock all styles for Omega was a nightmare for content creators and streamers. Moreover, Omega was available in the Battle Pass and will never arrive in the Item Shop.

jason maki @jasonmaki1 Finally got the fully upgraded omega skin! Don’t know if it’s worth the grind though... Finally got the fully upgraded omega skin! Don’t know if it’s worth the grind though... https://t.co/jSMYtfsk9R

For all these reasons, a fully upgraded Omega skin is no less than a luxury in the Fortnite community.

6) Golden Peely

Not many players can brag about owning the Golden style for Agent Peely. It was a bonus reward in the Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass and is one of the most hated cosmetics in history.

Players loved Agent Peely but were enraged at Epic Games for keeping the Golden Peely skin at level 300. Surprisingly, loopers were expected to level up to three Battle Passes in a single season for the style of a banana skin.

The controversy didn't compel Epic Games to improve the XP system in Chapter 2 Season 2, but it made Golden Peely one of the most valuable skins ever.

7) Special Forces

The Special Forces skin was last seen in the Item Shop over 1100 days ago. It might be one of the most basic skins ever but is now known for its rarity.

The majority of players ignored Special Forces when it was initially released. However, it has turned into a valuable OG cosmetic that is hardly seen during games with time.

8) Honor Guard

Buying the Honor View 20 smartphone is the only way for players to get the Honor Guard skin. It isn't the most popular phone by the brand, which explains why coming across the Honor Guard skin in a match is as rare as it gets.

Honor Guard is also one of the most expensive skins in Fortnite history, and players who have it can certainly claim to have a valuable account.

9) The Reaper

The Reaper is famous among Fortnite players for several reasons. First and foremost, it is the original John Wick skin. Epic Games might have released another John Wick skin in 2019, but the latter has frequently returned to the Item Shop.

The Reaper is far more valuable than John Wick because it is a Battle Pass cosmetic from Chapter 1 Season 3. The XP system in the initial seasons was at its worst stage. Unlocking The Reaper by reaching level 100 in the Battle Pass is impressive.

10) Black Widow

Marvel characters now regularly appear in the Item Shop. However, only veterans know that the first characters from the MCU to arrive in Fortnite were Black Widow and Star Lord.

The Black Widow skin last appeared in the Item Shop over 1000 days ago, and it is one of the most popular crossover skins among OGs.

It is unlikely that Epic Games will ever bring Black Widow's OG skin to the Item Shop, and loopers who own it can easily estimate their account's price to be more than $1000.

xan 🦇 @battinsongoat my biggest fortnite flex is having the black widow set that ain't been in the item shop since may 2019 my biggest fortnite flex is having the black widow set that ain't been in the item shop since may 2019 https://t.co/a3hUaUjtvo

All in all, trends related to skins and cosmetics in Fortnite change with every new season. Many skins have lost their rarity status within seconds, but the skins mentioned above are likely to remain prized possessions for years to come.

