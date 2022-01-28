12 least likable Fortnite cosmetics of all time, ranked from bad to terrible

Cosmetics are how Fortnite makes money and Epic Games usually delivers some incredible ones.

There are times when the most popular battle royale developers on the market dropped the ball. For every fan-favorite item that blows players' minds, there is one they can't stand.

No category is immune. Outfits, back blings, gliders, contrails, and pickaxes all have their fair share of terrible items. It makes you wonder what Epic was thinking, even putting them in the game.

The 12 worst Fortnite cosmetics of all time

12) Flytrap

Flytrap (Image via Epic Games)

The Flytrap skin doesn't check any boxes at all. For 2000 V-Bucks, it is incredibly boring and rather hideous. Nothing else came with it in a set and players despised it from the start.

11) Steelcast

Steelcast (Image via Epic Games)

Steelcast came to Fortnite in Chapter 1 Season 3. This back bling is just a hunk of metal. It is a pure gray steel color that doesn't give it personality. Players don't like it because it is just plain ugly.

10) Autocleave

Autocleave (Image via Epic Games)

The Autocleave pickaxe is another Fortnite cosmetic that is clunky and not easy on the eyes. It's a jackhammer turned into a pickaxe, but the yellow color scheme thrown together appearance doesn't fit with its Outbreak set counterparts.

9) High Octane

A player using the High Octane glider in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Players could obtain the High Octane glider in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 after completing five-of-seven Tier 100 Battle Pass challenges. All of that work and grind just for a bland glider. Players who unlocked it were upset that it wasn't more spectacular.

8) Moisty Merman

Moisty Merman (Image via Epic Games)

Moisty Merman is a notoriously disliked skin. The creature is downright terrifying, causing players to stay far away from it. It isn't higher on the list because many forget about it altogether.

7) Vuvuzela

A player wielding the Vuvuzela pickaxe (Image via Epic Games)

The Vuvuzela is a beautiful tool to make noise at a sporting event. Using it in Fortnite, though? Not so much. It came with the Soccer skin set, so that was strike one. Then players deemed that only trolls use it because of its annoying noises.

6) Luxe

Luxe (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite players were distraught when they reached Tier 100 of the Chapter 1 Season 8 Battle Pass. So many amazing BP skins coming into the game, but Luxe was different. She didn't have any cool styles. Her outfit changes colors and that's it.

5) Rust Bucket

Rust Bucket (Image via Epic Games)

Rust Bucket is hands down the least likable back bling in Fortnite. It was given as a reward to make up for unexpected server downtime. The pile of junk was not appreciated by players, who wanted just a little more for their troubles.

4) Bear Force One

Bear Force One (Image via Epic Games)

The Bear Force One glider is an utter annoyance. While it looks cute and fun in the locker, the glider covers the entire screen. Using it causes a huge disadvantage and players were quick to hate on it because of that.

3) The Brat

The Brat (Image via Epic Games)

The Brat gives off some weird vibes. The hot dog with a hat and sunglasses, or no hat with alternate styles, is super strange. Players immediately let their disdain for it be known.

2) Soccer Skin

A promotional image for the release of the Soccer skins (Image via Epic Games)

The Soccer skins are hated in Fortnite because of what they represent. Get ready to sweat if you see a player coming at you with one of these skins. They are the most tryhard players around and have made players loathe the skin thoroughly.

1) Cuddle Team Leader

Cuddle Team Leader (Image via Epic Games)

Cuddle Team Leader was a popular skin for a while. Now, no one goes near it. It was the basis for so many other "Team Leader" style skins that no one truly enjoyed. Because of that, players began to dislike Cuddle Team Leader and all it represents.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

