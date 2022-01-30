12 most talked-about Fortnite characters, ranked based on popularity

Epic Games has created some of the most iconic characters in all of gaming through Fortnite.

Not only have they made their own stars, but the battle royale has included popular characters across all forms of media. A handful of them have even become an essential part of the storyline.

It is crazy to think about where gaming would be without Fortnite and its most talked-out characters. They have brought the story and lore of the island to life, and it has been incredible.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Most distinguished and famous Fortnite characters

12) Cube Queen

The Cube Queen in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The Cube Queen made waves with her villainy at the end of Chapter 2. Her time seemed short-lived, but she made an impact with her minions running amock on the island. There is no doubt that if she returns in Chapter 3, she'll move up the list.

11) Peely

Peely (Image via Epic Games)

Peely is a divisive character. Some fans love him, and others are downright terrified. No matter the reaction, it made this strange humanoid banana one of the more talked about figures in the game, especially after turning him into a smoothie.

10) Galactus

Galactus making his way to the island (Image via Epic Games)

Galactus was ready to devour the island like he had so many worlds before it. He may have been the most significant threat Fortnite has ever seen. It took Thor and the Avengers to stop him, and who knows how things would have gone if they hadn't.

9) Iron Man

Iron Man (Image via Epic Games)

Iron Man was the leading scientist behind stopping Galactus' assault. His popularity carried over from Robert Downey Jr.'s portrayal in the MCU. As soon as he was revealed as a part of Fortnite, fans erupted with cheers.

8) Meowscles

Meowscles (Image via Epic Games)

Meowscles is similar to Peely. This giant cat had cat-lovers filled with joy when it entered the game. Others find it disturbing because it is so ripped. That got fans talking about it, though, meaning Epic Games did their job.

7) Dr. Slone

Dr. Slone (Image via Epic Games)

Some feel Dr. Slone is the current "big bad" of Fortnite. Of course, she feels her work is being done for the greater good. After she betrayed the player during the alien invasion, Dr. Slone was the talk of the internet.

6) Spider-Man

Spider-Man (Image via Epic Games)

Rumors of Spider-Man were everywhere before Chapter 3. With No Way Home hitting theaters and the wall-crawler joining the battle royale, it is hard to find another time where Spidey was more popular.

5) Batman

Batman in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Batman is another superhero with an important role in Fortnite. Fans went wild when he was added to the game, but he was even more talked about when given a spin-off comic about The Zero Point.

4) Midas

Midas (Image via Epic Games)

Midas is the most famous villain in the battle royale. He caused more chaos than any other and has seen several different skins. No one believes he is gone for good, and he'll only be more popular when he returns.

3) The Visitor

The Visitor (Image via Epic Games)

The Visitor was the first true "talked about" character. He crashed into Dusty Depot, escaped from the meteor, and launched the rocket that created the rifts. Now revealed as a member of the Seven, the mystery behind him has players talking about him even more.

2) Jonesy

John Jones (Image via Epic Games)

Jonesy, Agent Jones, John Jones, whatever you want to call him, he is one of the most talked about characters in the history of Fortnite. He started as a default skin but now is at the forefront of the entire story, seemingly the main character.

1) The Foundation

The Foundation was revealed to be The Rock (Image via Epic Games)

The Foundation was talked about quite a bit when he first appeared. Then, he was revealed to be played by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. That skyrocketed his popularity and got him a giant statue on the Fortnite island. It'll be a long time before any surpasses The Rock.

