3 Fortnite characters with the least screen time (& 3 who everyone is tired of seeing)

Fortnite has an intriguing lore with characters at the forefront, such as original default skin Jonesy, that were unexpected.

The storyline so far has gone from the Battle Royale being a potential computer simulation to people being stuck in the Loop and needing to be rescued, with Agent Jones ready to take on the world.

Several characters appear alongside Jonesy. However, there are plenty that fans of the game would like to see have a bigger part. Thankfully, there is a lot of story left to tell to make that happen.

3 Fortnite characters that haven't gotten enough screen time

3) The Cube Queen

The Cube Queen (Image via Epic Games)

The Cube Queen was a wonderful villain. There is the potential for her to return to Chapter 3, and she should. Just one season of the Cube Queen's viciousness isn't enough. She needs to be given more of a chance to shine. With other villains like Midas kept around, there is no reason the Cube Queen can't be given more screen time.

2) J.B. Chimpanski

J.B. Chimpanski (Image via Epic Games)

J.B. Chimpanski needs more time in the storyline and lore of Fortnite. He should be given cutscenes as well as a huge role. This talking primate is one of the cooler characters introduced to the game. He played a large part in the island's story in Chapter 2 but wasn't given many chances to appear in cutscenes or live events. Chimpanski soon needs to be at the helm of some heroic missions.

1) Genō

Genō doesn't even have a face yet. This character was mentioned just once by John Jones to The Foundation to sway him to help. The Seven fears Genō, but that's about all we know. It is time this mysterious figure makes an appearance and an impact. It only makes sense that this is the "big bad" of the newest Chapter.

3 Fortnite characters players are tired of seeing

3) Batman

Batman in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Batman has played a surprisingly large part in the lore. There is a comic tie-in and several iterations of the iconic DC character in the Battle Royale. It is time someone else steps in, though. No offense to Batman, but original characters need to be given his screen time.

2) The Visitor

The Visitor (Image via Epic Games)

The Visitor has been the most prominent member of The Seven to appear in the game. From launching the rocket to helping save Loopers at the end of Chapter 2, The Visitor has been there through it all. That just made players more eager to see the rest of The Seven wanting The Visitor to step aside.

1) Dr. Slone

Dr. Slone (Image via Epic Games)

Dr. Slone was once seen as the savior of Fortnite but is now one of the main villains. The leader of the Imagined Order has done plenty, and it is time for someone else to step up. Replacing her position with someone new like Genō would be a breath of fresh air.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

