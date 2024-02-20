"2024 is the year of bucket hats": Fortnite community tired of repetitive Crew design

Fortnite Crew is widely known for its vast and exclusive offerings that have kept players engaged since its launch via a monthly subscription service within the game. However, the recent trend of the repetitive bucket hat design in the Crew cosmetics has not only left players tired and frustrated but also wanting more varied and thought designs when it comes to these exclusive outfits, leading one player to state:

"2024 is the year of bucket hats"

The Fortnite Crew, introduced to the game all the way back in Chapter 2 Season 5, was a monthly subscription service that would provide players with exclusive cosmetics, V-Bucks, the Battle Pass, and even the Rocket Pass Premium. While initially, the Crew cosmetics were varied and even important to the lore, the community feels like the Crew cosmetics for the last 3 months could use a switch-up in their design themes.

"Make it stop!" - The community is frustrated with the last 3 Fortnite Crew cosmetics' repetitive design patterns

The last 3 Crew skins, namely the Skull Scout for December 2023, Silas Hesk for January 2024, and Lana Llane for February 2024, have all featured similar design themes, with the bucket hat apparel remaining consistent throughout. While players do appreciate the designs, with the community especially praising Lana Llane, they fear that this will be the design pattern that Fortnite Crew will be following throughout 2024.

That's not it, however, as gamers have also expressed their desire to receive more otherworldly designs, much like the Drakon Steel Hybrid skin from November 2023, and not just human characters with similar design schemes.

Many community members argue that the current Crew cosmetic cycle and legacy styles are not up to par, with players again referencing the similarities in the legacy styles for the last 3 Crew skins.

This has led to some accusing Epic Games and the cosmetic designers of being lazy. Others argue that the Fortnite Crew membership can still be a beneficial deal, but some players still feel like the repetitive designs ruin the excitement behind these exclusive skins.

Amid the criticism, some players joked about the bucket hat trend getting wilder from here on out, with some even humorously suggesting that the streak of bucket hats would lead to a SpongeBob collaboration featuring the Chum Bucket. Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

As the community awaits more skin packs with the Crew membership, it remains to be seen how and if Epic Games will heed the community's calls for a switch-up in design schemes.

