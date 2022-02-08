3 biggest hits of Fortnite Chapter 3 (& 2 flops)

Fortnite Chapter 3 has introduced several new features, locations, and characters to the game. Most of what Epic Games has done this season includes novel ideas, which have seen remarkable success.

However, not everything they have touched has turned to gold. There have been quite a few hits this season, but there have also been some flops.

Flops of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

2) Weapon pool

At the beginning of this season, Epic Games introduced all-new weapons and removed all ammunition that was part of the previous seasons. This was a bold move and, understandably, has not been as successful.

Weapons like the Mk-7 Assault Rifle have been a success, but the shotguns were widely hated, and the other weapons haven't been great as well. Players are missing weapons like the Scar.

1) Original skins

Aside from Spider-Man, the Battle Pass hasn't been a hit this season. Skins like Lt. John Llama, Haven, and more are decent but not spectacular. Chapter 3 has been such a success that even something that's decent can be considered a flop.

Players can unlock Haven masks (Image via Epic Games)

The masks for Haven are a nice touch for the customizable skin, but the skin itself isn't remarkable.

Hits of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

3) Map

Even at the beginning of the season, the map was a tremendous success. It combined new and old locations to perfection. Further, it brought back fan favorites like Shifty Shafts and made Risky Reels a legitimate POI.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



This is because one Week 8 Challenge is "Eliminate an opponent in Tilted Towers" !!!



(Thanks to TILTED TOWERS WILL BE 100% BE BACK BY WEEK 8!!This is because one Week 8 Challenge is "Eliminate an opponent in Tilted Towers" !!!(Thanks to @MidaRado for making me aware of this!) TILTED TOWERS WILL BE 100% BE BACK BY WEEK 8!! 🔥This is because one Week 8 Challenge is "Eliminate an opponent in Tilted Towers" !!!(Thanks to @MidaRado for making me aware of this!) https://t.co/gEZP0gdx4J

When Fortnite brought back Tilted Towers, nearly everyone was pleased. The introduction of Covert Canyon has also been a success, proving that they can do no wrong with this map.

2) Mobility

There have been two mobility features introduced this season: Fortnite Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters and the sliding mechanic. Unfortunately, the Web Shooters won't stay around forever, but sliding likely will.

HYPEX @HYPEX The "Spider-Man Web Shooters" mythic is the best mythic that we've ever gotten. Even better than my favorite, the Witch Broom. The "Spider-Man Web Shooters" mythic is the best mythic that we've ever gotten. Even better than my favorite, the Witch Broom. https://t.co/iUl9fwhezJ

Getting around has never been easier and many consider the Web Shooters to be the best Mythic item the game has ever seen.

1) Collaborations

Fortnite has had several collaborations this season. It started with Spider-Man in the Battle Pass but has extended so much further. Characters like Boba Fett, Hawkeye, Kate Bishop, Green Goblin, and Arcane's Jinx and Vi are part of the title now.

Green Goblin skin (Image via Epic Games)

Additionally, even Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have joined the game.

The game has not seen better and such successful collaborations in the game’s history. Each one of them so far has been a huge success.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by Saman