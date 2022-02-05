Full list of all Haven Masks in Fortnite (& how to unlock them)

The recently released v19.20 update in Fortnite brought forth several new aspects. The return of the Heavy Shotgun was one of the pivotal milestones of Chapter 3 Season 1. Minor bug fixes are also in place to ensure smoother gameplay for loopers.

Apart from these, the developers have also released the entire pack of Haven Masks. Loopers can claim this set of cosmetics in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Claiming the masks in the game will require gamers to perform certain quests in Fortnite.

This article will reveal the complete list of all the available Haven Masks in the game and discuss how to unlock them in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Unlock all 29 Haven Masks

Haven is placed on page 5 of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass. The All-Seeing Cat mask is also up there. However, the rest of the masks need to be unlocked by completing specific tasks in the game.

The entire list of available masks in Fortnite and the methods to unlock them are listed below:

Reanimated Cat – Catch a Shield Fish, Spicy Fish, and a Jellyfish and spend 15 feathers.

Midnight Cat – Catch 20 fish and spend 20 feathers.

Spring Owl – After gliding, land on a tree and spend 10 feathers.

Primal Owl – Glide 1,000 meters and spend 15 feathers.

Tropical Owl – Deal damage to enemies within 10 seconds of gliding and spend 20 feathers.

Friendly Klombo – Ride on a Klombo for 10 seconds and spend 10 feathers.

Hungry Klombo – Feed a Klomberry to a Klombo and spend 15 feathers.

Grouchy Klombo – Deal 50 damage to Klombos and spend 20 feathers.

Hidden Scales – Slide 300 meters and spend 10 feathers.

Hypno Scales – Slide for eight seconds and spend 15 feathers.

Glowing Scales – Deal 100 damage to enemies while sliding and spend 20 feathers.

Dream Hopper – Drive a Quadcrasher, a boat, and a car and spend 10 feathers.

Frost Hopper – For 10 seconds, stay in the air using a vehicle and spend 15 feathers.

All-Seeing Hopper – Drive 5,000 meters in a vehicle and spend 20 feathers.

Elder Wolf – Hunt five chickens and spend 10 feathers.

Cuddle Wolf – Hunt five boars and spend 15 feathers.

Primal Wolf – Hunt five wolves and spend 20 feathers.

Tropical Chirper – Complete 5 daily quests and spend 10 feathers.

Frosty Chirper – Complete 10 daily quests and spend 15 feathers.

Primal Chirper – Complete 20 daily quests and spend 20 feathers.

Frosty Scavenger – Search 10 chests and spend 10 feathers.

Golden Scavenger – Search three IO chests and spend 15 feathers.

Midnight Scavenger – Search two Rare Chests and spend 20 feathers.

Autumn Stag – Eat three types of foraged items and spend 10 feathers.

Skelle Stag – Gather three foraged items at different named POIs and spend 15 feathers.

Primal Stag – Consume 25 foraged items and spend 20 feathers.

Fire Hunter – Claim five Haven masks and spend 10 feathers.

Snow Hunter – Claim 15 Haven masks and spend 15 feathers.

Eclipse Hunter – Claim 25 Haven masks and spend 20 feathers.

What are feathers in Fortnite?

Feathers are a new variant of in-game currency that Epic Games have introduced. Gamers will need feathers to complete quests and unlock the Haven Masks.

The only way to get the feathers in Chapter 3 Season 1, is through the Chests. Every time gamers open a chest, they will receive the new in-game currency that will help them complete the missions.

