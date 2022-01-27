Where to find Haven, Shanta, and Galactico in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 has introduced a whole new cast of NPCs to the island. They each have their own unique perspective on the Flipside situation and look amazing. Sadly, with so much to see and explore, players seldom visit them in-game.

To remedy this situation, the developers are tasking players with paying these NPCs a visit during a match. However, given the sheer size of the island, Loopers only need to visit any one of them. Those who manage to complete the task will be rewarded with 25,000 experience points.

Interact with NPCs for XP (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

Visit Haven, Shanta, or Galactico in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Visiting NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is an easy task provided players don't take unnecessary risks. Here are the steps needed to complete it:

Where to find and talk to Haven:

Relax and enjoy a conversation with Haven (Image via Fornite.GG)

Haven is located at Lil' Shaftie. It is located far southeast from Greasy Grove.

Given the landscape, it would be best if players landed directly at the location.

Once interaction with an NPC is completed, they can rotate inward.

Where to find and talk to Shanta:

Keep an eye out on cliff edge while talking to Shanta (Image via Fornite.GG)

Shanta is located south of Condo Canyon.

Given that the area is a hot drop zone, players should avoid it and land at Seven Outpost IV instead.

Once geared up, cross the river and go east to find Shanta.

Where to find and talk to Galactico:

Be careful while trying to talk to Galactico (Image via Fornite.GG)

Galactico is located at Tilted Towers.

Given that the location is an extreme hot drop zone, players should best avoid attempting to complete the challenge here.

Benefits of interacting with NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Certain characters in the game offer their services to players in exchange for gold bars. Some sell powerful weapons, others can rift players out of danger, and some can even be dueled. Haven, Shanta, and Galactico offer such services as well.

1) Shanta

Players can pay Shanta to activate a rift. Using this, they can teleport themselves to safety or to reposition. Given that she's located next to Condo Canyon, this service will definitely come in handy. Thanks to her expertise in warfare, she can even be hired to fight. This could be used to an advantage when playing solo.

2) Haven

Due to her odd location on the map, Haven only offers players her rift services and access to a beautiful oasis. Given that the area sees very little action, players are unlikely to need an emergency rift to reposition.

3) Galactico

Given Galactico's location, players can hire him to fight alongside them in Tilted Towers. This would be a great advantage during solo matches. Even though the AI is not very good, the extra firepower will come in handy.

Edited by Danyal Arabi