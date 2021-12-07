Fortnite Shanta Quest guide: Full list of all challenges and how to complete them

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is live and gamers are getting adjusted with the new island and its contents. The trailer has revealed a great deal of information regarding the arrival of the new chapter and it is time to check them out.

To make the Battle Royale mode interesting, Epic rolls out several sets of challenges for gamers to complete. Completing these challenges rewards gamers with exclusive cosmetics or XP to rank up the tiers.

Fortnite Chapter 3 has introduced Shanta Quest. Completing the set of challenges will unlock the extra styles for the in-game character. This article will list all the Shanta quests and discuss how to complete them in the latest chapter.

Details for completion of the Shanta Quest challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Shanta Quest consists of 10 separate sets of challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3. Completing the challenges is not difficult but rather time consuming. Gamers will be required to rotate all around the island to complete the challenges and may take more than one game to get the task done.

The complete list of challenges for the Shanta quests is listed below:

Collect Gem Fragments Outside of Seven Vaults (0/6).

Collect Gem Fragments at Gas Stations (0/6).

Collect Gem Fragments On Crossroads using a vehicle (0/9).

Collect Gem Fragments at Landmarks (0/10).

Collect Gem Fragments Inside Dirt Mounds (0/8).

Collect Gem Fragments at Named Locations (0/10).

Collect Gem Fragments On Rivers using a vehicle (0/9).

Collect Gem Fragments near Characters (0/10).

Collect Gem Fragments at Docks (0/7).

Collect Gem Fragments High in the Air (0/6).

How to complete the Shanta Quest challenges?

Collecting Gems Fragments in Fortnite Chapter 3 is quite easy. However, locating them is the real deal. Once gamers are near the Gems, they can simply walk over to them and it will be counted as collected.

Locations of all the Gem Fragments

1) Seven Vaults

Seven Vaults location in Fortnite Chapter 3(Image via Epic)

Gem 1 - Seven Outpost VI Southeast of Coney Crossroad.

Gem 2 - Seven Outpost V North of Camp Cuddle.

Gem 3 - Seven Outpost IV South of Condo Canyon.

Gem 4 - Seven Outpost VII Small island notheast of The Joneses.

Gem 5 - Seven Outpost II Northwest of Logjam Lumberyard.

Gem 6 - Seven Outpost III Northeast of Daily Bugle.

2) Gas Stations

Gas Station location in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1(Image via Epic)

Gem 1 -East of Daily Bugle.

Gem 2 - South of The Perch.

Gem 3 - In between Rocky Reels and Sanctuary, south of Puddle Pond.

Gem 4 - Butter Barn South of Rocky Reels.

Gem 5 - Southwest of Frosty Field.

Gem 6 - West of Loot Lake.

3) Crossroads

Crossroads location in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1(Image via Epic)

Gem 1 - Between Logjam Lumberyard and Seven Outpost II.

Gem 2 - North of Camp Cuddle northeast of Seven Outpost V.

Gem 3 - East of Pinnacle Peak.

Gem 4 - North of Coney Crossroads.

Gem 5 - West of Puddle Pond.

Gem 6 - South of Broadcast Bunker.

Gem 7 - West of Arid Acres.

Gem 8 - South of Chonkers Speedway.

Gem 9 - In between The Joneses and Sanctuary.

4) Landmarks

Named Locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1(Image via Fortnite.gg)

Gem 1 - Shrouded Settlement, south of The Joneses.

Gem 2 - Colossal Cactus North of Condo Canyon.

Gem 3 - Tumbledown Temple between Rocky Reels and The Joneses.

Gem 4 - Looper Landing, small island on the eastern aspect of the island.

Gem 5 - The Temple north of Daily Bugle.

Gem 6 - Lofty Lighthouse north of Sleepy Sound.

Gem 7 - North of Shell or Highwater.

Gem 8 - East of Sunflower Saplings.

Gem 9 - Loot Landing in Loot Lake.

Gem 10 - Broadcast Bunker southeast of Camp Cuddle.

5) Dirt Mounds

Dirt Mound in Fortnite Chapter 3(Image via Epic)

Gem 1 - Near Seven Outpost VII.

Gem 2 - In the beach southeast of Condo Canyon.

Gem 3 - Impossible Rock northwest of Condo Canyon.

Gem 4 - By the swamp west of Sanctuary.

Gem 5 - Loot Lava Volcano Station east of Coney Crossroads.

Gem 6 - North of Greasy Grove.

Gem 7 - Northwest of Rocky Reels.

Gem 8 - Near Pinnacle Peak.

6) Named Locations

Named Locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1(Image via Fortnite.gg)

Gem 1 - Chonkers Speedway.

Gem 2 - Condo Canyon.

Gem 3 - The Joneses.

Gem 4 - Sanctuary.

Gem 5 - Daily Bugle.

Gem 6 - Coney Crossroads.

Gem 7 - Sleepy Sound.

Gem 8 - Shifty Shafts.

Gem 9 - Logjam Lumber.

Gem 10 - Camp Cuddle.

7) Rivers

Location of Rivers to complete the quest in Fortnite(Image via Epic)

Gem 1 - Waterbody between Pinnacle Peak and Seven Outpost V.

Gem 2 - River Northwest of Llama Homestead.

Gem 3 - River west of Frosty Fields.

Gem 4 - River between Greasy Groov and Rocky Reels.

Gem 5 - River between Chonkers Speedway and Impossible Rock.

Gem 6 - River between Shifty Shafts and Crackshot Cabin.

Gem 7 - Above Coney Crossroads.

Gem 8 - Waterbody southeast of Sleepy Sound.

Gem 9 - River between Daily Bugle and Sanctuary.

8) Near characters

Gem 1 - Near Seven Outpost II.

Gem 2 - Llama Homestead.

Gem 3 - Camp Cuddle.

Gem 4 - Camp Cuddle.

Gem 5 - Launchpad.

Gem 6 - Southwest of Butter Barn.

Gem 7 - Greasy Grove.

Gem 8 - Near Daily Bugle.

Gem 9 - Coney Crossroads.

Gem 10 - North of Sanctuary.

9) Docks

Location of Docks in Fortnite Chapter 3 (Image via Epic)

Gem 1 - Washout Warf.

Gem 2 - Island between Looper Landing and Sunburned Shacks.

Gem 3 - Big island on the easternmost part of the map.

Gem 4 - Dock in Launchpad.

Gem 5 - Cuddle Cruisers POI.

Gem 6 - North of Sleepy Sound.

Gem 7 - Loot Lake South of Logjam Lumberyard.

10) High in the air

Location of Gems that are high in the air(Image via Epic)

Gem 1 - Cliff southeast Choppin Chateau.

Gem 2 - Near a big tree east of Sleepy Sound.

Gem 3 - Zipline near Daily Bugle.

Gem 4 - Near a small hut west of Sanctuary.

Gem 5 - Northeast of Colossal Cactus.

Gem 6 - Desolate Delta.

With this detailed list of locations, players shouldn't have any trouble locating the required Gem Fragments and completing the Shanta Quest challenges.

