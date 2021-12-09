Where to find all NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 is filled with new weapons, places to explore and NPCs to meet. There are 20 NPCs at present and more should be on the way soon. Much like every season, few NPCs sell powerful items as well. Here's where players can find them.

Fortnite Chapter 3 NPCs seem to be split into factions

A large majority of Fortnite Chapter 3 NPCs can be found in clusters at major landmarks on the map:

The Visitor - Located on the Launchpad island, East of Sanctuary.

The Scientist - Located at Sanctuary.

Agent Jones - Located at Seven Outpost III, northeast of The Daily Bugle.

The Foundation - Located at the eastern edge of Sanctuary.

Bunker Jonesy - Located on the southwestern side of the largest structure at The Joneses.

Ludwig - Located on the southern edge of The Joneses.

Brainiac - Located inside the largest structure at The Joneses.

Mullet Marauder - Located at the northern edge of The Joneses.

Jonesy The First - Located at the northeastern edge of The Joneses.

Cuddle Team Leader - Located inside the sizeable pink structure on the northern edge of Camp Cuddle.

Metal Team Leader - Located inside the small grey-colored structure at Camp Cuddle.

Cuddlepool - Located inside the small red-colored structure at Camp Cuddle.

Quackling - Located inside the small yellow-colored structure at Camp Cuddle.

Guaco - Located inside the largest structure on the western edge of Greasy Grove.

Lil' Whip - Located inside the sizeable pink structure at Coney Crossroads.

Bao Bros - Located inside a red structure at the northeastern edge of Greasy Grove.

Tomatohead - Located inside the building at the northern edge of Greasy Grove.

Mancake - Located at Butter Barn, northwest of Rocky Reels.

Shanta - Located at the edge of the map, southeast of Condo Canyon.

Lt. John Llama - Located at Llama Homestead, south of Logjam Lumberyard.

Readers can watch this video for more information on Fortnite Chapter 3 NPC locations:

Note: The color refers to the roof/outlines and not the entire structure itself.

NPCs that sell mythics

Mythic weapons this season are very diverse. They offer players some serious firepower for a bit of gold. Additionally, players can even earn them by defeating the NPC in combat.

The Foundation's MK-Seven Assault Rifle - Eliminate The Foundation to obtain.

The Dub - Purchase from Bunker Jonesy for 600 gold bars.

Boom Sniper Rifle - Purchase from Lt. John Llama for 600 gold bars.

Marksman Six Shooter - Purchase from Cuddle Team Leader or Mancake for 400 gold bars.

Hop Rock Dualies - Purchase from The Scientist for 500 gold bars.

Readers can watch this video for more information on Fortnite Chapter 3 mythics:

Note: This article will be updated as more NPCs are added to Fortnite Chapter 3.

