3 forgotten Fortnite weapons that were terrible (& 3 everyone wants to see again)

All weapons in Fortnite are unique in terms of damage, utility, and playstyle. Naturally, this affects how frequently players use them and eventually frames the meta.

While some weapons like the Infinity Blade were too overpowered to be kept in Fortnite, others like the Auto Shotgun from Chapter 3 are practically useless.

Here are three forgotten weapons that were terrible, and three that the community wishes to see again.

Three Fortnite weapons that no one used

1) Suppressed SMG

The Suppressed SMG is the reason why loopers cannot digest the spray and pray meta in Chapter 3. Back in the day, SMGs were severely underperforming and were only used to take down builds.

Suppressed SMGs could not even shred builds, which explains why they were rarely seen during matches.

It is worth noting that the Suppressed SMG significantly improved after Epic Games buffed it for obvious reasons, but the original weapon was disappointing.

2) Semi-Auto Sniper

Snipers are meant to reward players for their one-shot accuracy. They should be able to eliminate an opponent in a single hit and move on.

In contrast, the Semi-Auto Sniper did low damage and was never worth an inventory slot. Loopers had to hit several shots to take someone down, but before that, opponents could easily build and evade.

The Semi-Auto Sniper was also later buffed, but was never able to create an impact.

3) Burst AR

Accuracy and damage are two primary elements that make a weapon good or bad in Fortnite. Unfortunately, the Burst Assault Rifle did low damage and wasn't accurate.

Accordingly, loopers rarely used the weapon during the mid or end game. Even at higher rarities, the Burst AR could be easily overpowered by other available weapons.

Three Fortnite weapons that the community wants to witness again

1) Pump Shotgun

The Pump Shogun has shaped the Fortnite meta for years and years. The Double Pump strategy was as popular as it got, and was also the reason why players hate the current state of shotguns in the game.

The Pump Shotgun used to be a game-changer in the final storm and players felt safer with it in their inventory. It'd be great if the weapon returns in Chapter 3.

2) SCAR

The MK Seven Assault Rifle is reckless, but it will never get as popular as the SCAR (Assault Rifle). The latter was the go-to weapon for all situations, thanks to its accuracy and damage.

At higher rarities, especially Legendary, the SCAR was unbeatable and even new players could make the most out of it.

3) Lightsabers

Lightsabers from Star Wars were a massive hit during Chapter 2 Season 1. They could block bullets, deal damage, and were extremely fun to use.

Luckily, leakers have recently discovered some files related to Lightsabers. There's a possibility that a Star Wars crossover is about to take place or Epic Games is working on a weapon that is quite similar to the Lightsabers.

Edited by Danyal Arabi