3 Fortnite emotes that only OG players own (and 3 that are becoming rare)

There are countless emotes in Fortnite that players can get their hands on and use to show off in-game.

Since the very beginning of Battle Royale, emotes have been a way to bring personality to your character. Some OG players know just how important that is when it comes to creating content or embarrassing your opponent.

Every cosmetic category has its rare items, but rare emotes are often overlooked compared to skins, pickaxes, and back bling. Some emotes can only be found in the lockers of those veteran players, but others are becoming more rare over time.

3 Fortnite emotes that only OG players own

3) The Worm

The Worm was available during Chapter 1 Season 2 as the Tier 28 Battle Pass reward. Currently in Chapter 3 Season 1, it has been a long time since the original Season 2 prize. Truly, only OG players will have this in their emote wheel.

2) Groove Jam

Groove Jam was the Tier 95 Battle Pass reward in Chapter 1 Season 4. The season was notorious for players struggling to reach the end of the Battle Pass, making this emote extremely rare alongside other BP items like the fully upgraded Omega skin.

1) Floss

This is another Season 2 Battle Pass unlockable. At Tier 49, players unlocked the infamous Floss dance. This dance became extremely popular and even a meme of sorts. It is safe to say that due to its Chapter 1 Season 2 availability, this is a classic emote.

3 Fortnite emotes that are becoming rare

3) The Flapper

This dance had a recent stint in the Item Shop near the middle of December. Players had the opportunity to snag it for 500 V-Bucks. Prior to that, it was 825 days since it made an appearance. Don't expect to see it again any time soon.

2) Cat Flip

The Cat Flip emote was initially seen as a "pay-to-win" item because players were finding wild ways to use it to dodge sniper fire. Now, you hardly see it at all. It was part of the Lynx challenges associated with the Chapter 1 Season 7 Battle Pass.

Fortnite had been slowing down for a while after an extremely popular season and not many people completed the additional challenges to obtain this emote.

1) Fresh

Fresh was first released in 2017 for 800 V-Bucks in the Item Shop. It's been over 1000 days since it appeared for purchase. That makes the emote seem like it will return soon, but if it doesn't, Fresh is becoming more and more rare as the days go by.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul