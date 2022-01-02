3 Fortnite items that probably smell terrible (& 3 that are fragrant) 

Fortnite players might be curious to know how some of their favorite fictional items from the game smell in real life. Over the years, Epic Games has released a wide range of consumable items for several objectives.

Even though there is no way to confirm how Fortnite items smell in the real world, it is always a fun activity for the community to come up with theories and explanations on the matter.

Here are three Fortnite items that most likely smell terrible, and three that should be fragrant in the real world.

Three Fortnite items that might smell much worse than what they look like

1) Stink Sac

As the name suggests, it's a very high possibility that the Stink Sacs in Fortnite do not smell good. They can be obtained by hunting frogs, and are used to craft a weapon named Primal Stink Bow.

Primal Stink Bow can shoot arrows that apply the stink effect to targets. Staying true to their name, Stink Sacs are used to torture others with their bad odor.

While many players rely on Stink Sac to craft weapons in Fortnite, they probably wouldn't prefer to do so in real life owing to their foul smell.

2) Slurpfish

Fortnite has introduced a ton of fish since its release, and it safe to assume that all of them smell really bad. The slurpfish in the game heal players, but they must not think that they are fragrant. With the fac that the fishes themselves look very odd, it's probably not a longshot to say that their smell might be just as off-putting.

As per the lore, Slurpfish are similar to Slurp Mushrooms as they appear to be the by-product of Slurp Co.'s waste product that is spilled into the water.

3) Stink Flopper

Stink Flopper is another Fortnite item that obviously stinks. They have a very nasty smell, and can be used to replicate the effects of the Stink Bomb. The Stink Flopper, when thrown at other players, releases a toxic gas. This toxic gas certainly wouldn't smell good because it deals 5 damages per second.

Fortnite items that most like smell as pleasant as they appear

1) Birthday Cake

There won't be a lot of players in the Fortnite community that dislike the smell of a birthday cake. These items are brought back every time the Battle Royale game celebrates its birthday, and loopers can get additional rewards by completing birthday challenges and quests.

Birthday Cakes in Fortnite are much more than an ordinary bakery item. They contain several layers of cream, candy, decorations, and frosting. And just like their real-life counterparts, they probably smell as sweet and decadent as they appear. And just maybe, it'll be a cake that lactose and gluten intolerant folks might be able to consume as well.

2) Ice Cream

Ice Cream in Fortnite used to work like the Bananas and Apples, but it won't be incorrect to assume that it might smell much better than the fruits themselves. The developers have surprisingly paid a lot of attention in adding details to Ice Cream, including multiple flavors and frosting.

Ice Cream was introduced as a healing item in Fortnite during patch 9.30, and they were only available at the Mega Mall POI.

3) Zero Point Pretzel

Pretzels might arguably be one of the best smelling Fortnite items ever. The baked pastry that is commonly shaped into a knot not only tastes great, but also smells brilliant.

Interestingly enough, Fortnite added Zero Point Pretzels in Chapter 2 Season 8 during Halloween. Players could collect them and get health as well as teleportation abilities.

As an honorable mention, a recent post on r/FortNiteBR subreddit asked players to decide what Medmist might smell like. Unsurprisingly, the post went viral as members shared countless theories on how the item from Fortnite would smell.

While some players suggested that Medmist might smell like Menthol, others imagined it to smell like Vicks vapor rub.

As of now, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is underway and a ton of new content, including tornadoes and Tilted Towers, will be added to the game with the upcoming updates.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan