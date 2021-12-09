Can you craft in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The highly anticipated Chapter 3 Season 1 of Fortnite was recently released by Epic Games. The new chapter features a new map with amazing new content and improvised gameplay. Ever since its release, gamers have been hooked onto the game, eagerly exploring the changes and completing the various new quests.

However, they have also been trying to figure out exactly what features have been added and removed from the game. Currently, the community is eager to know if crafting is possible in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

This article will reveal whether loopers can possibly craft in the newest chapter of Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 3: Loopers cannot craft at this moment

Crafting in Fortnite allows gamers to upgrade their weapons from a base rarity to higher variants. Ever since the inception of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, gamers have been eager to know if the feature is still available or not.

Unfortunately, as of right now, there is no way to craft in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. The developers did not release any of the crafting materials except for the meat. However, even using meat is not allowing gamers to craft their weapons. So, it can be safely stated that the mechanism is currently absent from Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

What will happen to the Milestone Quest?

Epic has released stages in the Milestone Quest for gamers to complete. The Milestone Quest remains the same throughout the season and will not change. Strangely enough, one of the stages of the Milestone Quest asks gamers to "Craft Items" in the game.

The quest has 20 stages in total and completing each stage rewards gamers with 8000 XP. Since there is a total of 160,000 XP at stake, loopers are worried as to how all of these stages will be completed.

Since Epic has revealed the Milestone Quest, it is expected that a suitable mechanism for crafting will be released into the game soon. Gamers are advised to keep a close eye on upcoming updates.

It clearly seems like Epic purposely did not release the items necessary for crafting in Fortnite Chapter 3 and it is quite likely that they will address all minor glitches and issues within the game before doing so.

