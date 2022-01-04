3 Fortnite LTMs that everyone wants back (and 3 that should stay vaulted)

Fortnite always cycles through Limited Time Modes. They won't last forever, but may eventually come back. Many Fortnite players feel like the good ones don't come back soon enough whilst wanting the bad ones to stay away forever.

LTMs are a coinflip, and they'll all eventually return at some point. Here are a few that players want back along with the ones they can live without.

LTMs that Fortnite players want back, along with ones they don't

LTMs that players don't want to return

3) Love Shot

Love Shot is similar to One Shot, where there is only one weapon. It was made for Valentine's Day, but players definitely did not love it. The only weapon available is Cupid's Crossbow and it only does one damage to builds.

It is one of the least popular LTMs and not many would want it to return.

Love Shot was one of the least popular LTMs in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

2) Blitz

Many didn't enjoy the rapid-fire pace of Blitz. This LTM forced players to loot at an insane pace or land right in the middle of the island, where a lot of opponents drop. Being able to succeed in this LTM was difficult and made it less enjoyable for a lot of Fortnite players.

1) Final Fight

No one gets into Fortnite looking for a tie, but that's exactly what happens with this game mode. The timer will eventually begin, and whoever has more players left will win. However, proceedings often end in a tie.

It wasn't anything special and the method of victory isn't remarkable. Most players would rather see other LTMs return.

Washington Trees @WTrees0 @FortniteGame ur starting to suck. Final fight LTM is whack caz last circle. Y take out 50v50, has it’s fan base. Nerfing building? Y change core of Fortnite? Fortnite just changing just to change, not w/ insightful purpose. If keep on this pace, I bet less people, like me, play .@FortniteGame ur starting to suck. Final fight LTM is whack caz last circle. Y take out 50v50, has it’s fan base. Nerfing building? Y change core of Fortnite? Fortnite just changing just to change, not w/ insightful purpose. If keep on this pace, I bet less people, like me, play

LTMs that players want to revisit

3) 50 v 50

50 v 50 is one of the simplest Fortnite LTMs, but it's very popular. Players are split into teams of 50 and battle it out till the end, making it one of the most fun LTMs. It's been back several times but players anxiously await its return every time it leaves.

50 v 50 is one of the most popular LTMs in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

2) The Getaway

The Getaway is one of the most unique Fortnite modes the game has ever featured. It was a wholly unique take on the Battle Royale, with players fighting to escape rather than be the last one standing.

It's been a long time since it's been in the game and players really want it back.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Grab the Jewel. Protect the Jewel. Escape! Jump in and plan your heist in the Getaway LTM! Grab the Jewel. Protect the Jewel. Escape! Jump in and plan your heist in the Getaway LTM! https://t.co/do4dlcFxi4

1) Infinity Gauntlet

The Infinity Gauntlet was a short mashup with the Avengers, but it was one of the best LTMs the game has ever seen. It featured amazing weapons that would make for great Mythic items in a season and was extremely fun.

MSF Happy Power @HappyPower Today's the 3 Year Anniversary of Fortnite's first real collaboration! Fortnite x Marvel: Infinity Gauntlet LTM!



Man time Is flying by so fast 😔 Today's the 3 Year Anniversary of Fortnite's first real collaboration! Fortnite x Marvel: Infinity Gauntlet LTM!Man time Is flying by so fast 😔 https://t.co/5t5xCjaZYr

Also Read Article Continues below

Which of these should make a return to Fortnite?

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul