3 Fortnite myths that were just a hoax (and 3 that turned true)

There are always theories and ideas about Fortnite. In Chapter 3, the theories, myths and ideas have been coming fast and furious. Many of them have been proven true and others have been proven false.

One Fortnite player set out to test a bunch of them to find out whether they were legitimate or not. Here's what they found.

Fortnite Chapter 3: Three myths that turned out to be true along with three false ones

False

3) Armored Walls stopping Santa's truck

Santa drives around in a huge truck on the Fortnite map. He's pretty much unstoppable, but so are armored walls. They have a massive amount of health and are virtually indestructible.

Can they stop Santa? Well, not really. The truck does get moved a little by the walls, but he pretty much has his way with them.

2) Do snowmen remove fall damage?

There are a lot of ways to remove fall damage in Fortnite. However, dressing as a snowman will not fulfill that endeavor. Falling from the skies as a snowman will result in death.

1) Can one teleport with the llama?

Players are frustrated that loot llamas can now run away and then teleport back into space. However, they wondered if one could go with the llama, as a sort of rift. This turned out to be impossible, though.

True

3) Can the Santa truck rift?

Speaking of Santa, his truck is huge and is one of the fastest vehicles in the entire game. It's far faster than a Quadcrasher. Can it drive through a rift, though? This player drove the truck into a rift and came out in the sky, still inside the truck.

2) Do tents remove fall damage?

There are a few ways to remove fall damage in Fortnite. Bodies of water and ziplines are the most effective in that endeavor. One player even discovered that bushes prove to be quite helpful as well.

Tents were rumored to do the same, and it's been discovered to be true. Landing on tents will not cause players any damage at all.

Tents will remove fall damage (Image via Epic Games)

1) Will firefly jars break in water?

Firefly jars burst on impact and light everything in the vicinity on fire. However, the phenomenon won't occur in water. Throwing firefly jars into water won't do anything. It essentially functions the same way as throwing a shield.

They'll land in the water and can be picked back up. If it hits a player in the water, it will do the initial damage but won't ignite anything.

Firefly jars won't burst on water (Image via Epic Games)

Which of these is the most helpful?

