Fortnite player jumps from the sky limit in Chapter 3, still survives without taking any damage

Fall damage is a frustrating enemy in Fortnite. If a Fortnite player falls from 23 meters or more, they will die instantly. That will do 100 damage, and the shield doesn't help with fall damage. There are certain ways to alleviate fall damage, though.

With the Fortnite Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters, players won't take fall damage when coming out of a swing. If they hit a zipline on the way down, they won't take fall damage. As long as it's deep enough, water will alleviate fall damage. However, landing on the side of a river where it inclines to the land will not.

One player discovered another way to alleviate fall damage and fell from the build limit and survive, taking zero damage.

Fortnite player does the impossible, jumps from the top of the game and lives

If Fortnite players ever find themselves in a similar situation, which happens a lot when skybasing, they'll be quick to look for a body of water or a zipline. There aren't many ways to avoid fall damage, but those are very common.

However, they're not everywhere. Depending on where Fortnite players find themselves, there may not be a body of water or a zipline nearby. For this player, there was one of each, but they seemed to be just out of reach.

A zipline can remove fall damage if players fall onto it (Image via Epic Games)

This player used every last bit of their mats to get as close as possible to the body of water and leaped off. Unfortunately, they didn't make it. Despite the fact that sliding down the side of a hill doesn't do fall damage, landing on one does do fall damage.

If you jump into a bush you take no fall damage? #Fortnite #Fortnite Clips

They then tried again with the zipline, but to no avail as they could not get close enough. They were out of options, except that there was a bush nearby. They took a chance, leaping down into the bush, and it completely absorbed the fall damage.

Kulture 🐨🤍 @KultureFNM

***u don’t take fall damage when u land in a bush***

Uhhh did anyone else know that***u don't take fall damage when u land in a bush***..... or am I just late to realizing this #Fortnite

He took no fall damage, and the bush didn't even break, giving him a perfect hiding place as well. This is relatively new because many Fortnite players did not know bushes would remove fall damage.

